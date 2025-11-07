iONLINE delivers real-time connectivity control with its new global network core

Redefining global mobile connectivity.

iONLINE Connected Networks, which positions itself as a leading provider of global enterprise IOT and mobile connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the significant expansion of its network architecture through a partnership with Stacuity, a pioneering provider of cloud-native mobile core technology.

Through Stacuity's global managed edge network, iONLINE is establishing a distributed mobile core infrastructure in strategic regions, expanding its global points of presence (POPs) and enabling localised, high-performance mobile connectivity with unmatched control, scalability and agility. This infrastructure also delivers low-latency data routing, localised traffic management and compliance with regional data sovereignty laws.

Rigid network infrastructures threaten enterprise competitiveness

Global enterprise IOT operations are often constrained by rigid network infrastructures that cannot keep pace with rapid market shifts, regional compliance demands and the need for real-time operational control.

When connectivity decisions are delayed by weeks of lead time, businesses lose competitive advantage, face compliance risks, and forfeit opportunities in fast-moving markets – threatening growth and operational resilience.

Without responsive network infrastructure, enterprises risk operational paralysis, regulatory penalties and complete service disruption in time-sensitive environments.

Real-time control moves at the speed of opportunity

"Our customers operate in industries where responsiveness is mission-critical," says David Farquharson, CEO of iONLINE.

"Our virtual network core puts control back where it belongs: in our customers' hands. When global enterprises need to scale, pivot or optimise, they're not waiting weeks for solutions. They're getting real-time agility that moves at the speed of opportunity.”

These capabilities provide meaningful advantages across many verticals, including healthcare, logistics, utilities, smart infrastructure and transportation, among others.

“Distance is becoming irrelevant in enterprise connectivity,” Farquharson says. “By pushing our core network to the edge, we're delivering enterprise-grade speed, security and resilience that travels with our customers, no matter where opportunity takes them globally."

Software-defined architecture replaces legacy limitations

Stacuity's cloud-native, software-defined mobile core enables iONLINE to dynamically manage and programme network behaviour, traffic flows, security policies and service experiences – all in real-time.

This programmable architecture replaces traditional rigid network infrastructures, giving customers exceptional control over their global connectivity operations.

Through iONLINE’s CentralFlex connectivity management platform (CMP), customers can implement instant network adjustments, deploy region-specific security policies and manage traffic prioritisation without vendor delays or technical bottlenecks.

Industries gain compliance and performance advantages

The distributed edge infrastructure addresses critical pain points across healthcare, logistics, utilities, smart infrastructure and transportation sectors – industries where latency, data residency and real-time control directly impact operational outcomes and regulatory compliance.

By enabling localised data processing and regional policy enforcement, iONLINE ensures enterprise-grade speed, security and resilience travel with customers, regardless of geographical location. Enterprises avoid the operational paralysis and compliance exposure that result from centralised, inflexible network architectures – risks that previously manifested as delayed incident response, regulatory penalties or complete operational disruption.

Farquharson says this removal of the traditional barriers of distance and latency is a positive stride forward in redefining global mobile connectivity.

“By owning and controlling our own virtual capabilities, we’re not only ready for enterprise evolution, we’re also anticipating it.”

Learn more at https://www.ionlinesp.com.