iPad enables smart workforces on the move

Megan Nicholas, CEO of iStore Business.

iPad devices, and the advanced and secure Apple ecosystem, are a perfect match for organisations that need to support mobile workforces in the field and on site.

This is according to Megan Nicholas, iStore Business CEO, who says the demand for iPad remains high, thanks to its capabilities, security, wide range of apps and ease of deployment and management.

Nicholas says: “iStore Business makes mobile device management easy. It’s easy to deploy and easy to manage fleets of iPad – in fact, we can get a user up and running with all integrations, apps and security settings in place within half an hour. Through the Apple Business Manager portal, companies can easily manage all devices, apps and accounts. Apple also integrates into multiple MDM tools such as inTune, Moysle, Jamf and others to empower IT teams to remotely manage all employee devices.”

Nicholas notes that iPad is powerful enough to serve as a primary work device, or invaluable linked mobile device for numerous use cases. “iPad offers high performance thanks to Apple Silicon, as well as extended battery life, and the advantage of working on WiFi when it’s available, and cellular networks when it isn’t."

iPadOS 17 can work with a mouse, trackpad or Magic Keyboard, making it natural to use and delivering great precision for tasks like text selection, working with spreadsheets and manipulating small objects in apps. Users can open multiple windows in Split View to work on two notes or documents, or use the Apple Pencil to draw or write as naturally as if they were doing so on paper. An iPad can also convert written notes into typed text, freehand shapes into perfect shapes and help transform rough sketches into art, animations and 3D objects. On iPad Pro and iPad Air models with M1 and later, the latest iPadOS 18 introduces Apple Intelligence, with even more advanced capabilities.

PC replacement for those who travel light

iPad offers all the features of a laptop or PC, but in a small, portable form factor ideal for use while travelling or while moving around a site, notes Nicholas. “With an extremely long battery life and the ability to sync seamlessly across Apple iPhone, Mac devices and the Apple iCloud, iPad devices allow users to extend their workspaces to wherever they are.”

Digital healthcare on the move

The healthcare sector has embraced iPad for its portability, performance and security, which enables end-to-end digital healthcare, from patient care to admin and pharmacy management. Apple iPad is now in use by over 25 major healthcare and pharmaceutical businesses, with iStore Business managing over 16 000 iPad devices in the local healthcare sector.

One-step site evaluation

Because iPad has a highly capable 12MP ultra-wide camera aboard, field service teams, maintenance and repair crews and assessors can photograph and record a situation on site and submit photographs, videos and documents such as job cards or recommendations in one step, off a single device.

The advanced cameras, motion tracking and large display also make the iPad an ideal device for augmented reality use cases, such as site navigation and mapping, spatial planning and design.

Plan, measure and markup on the fly

Professionals in technical, engineering, construction and design fields can use the iPad camera and design capabilities to photograph sites, measure areas and distances between objects using a Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) scanner from the App Store, and make notes and designs on screen quickly and easily with the Apple Pencil Pro. Flooring installers might use these features for accurate quoting or to help a customer visualise a room with various flooring types, while electrical engineers could mark up cabling layouts for a particular venue, while on site.

Report back to HQ

Scaniverse, another app in the App Store, allows users to move their iPad around any object to create a detailed and accurate 3D scan. This could support troubleshooting on major equipment for technicians in the field, or enable events set-up crews to update HQ on progress on an installation.

Support sales

Sales teams – from estate agents to mobile sales representatives – can benefit from the iPad's extensive capabilities. The large display is ideal for showing customers a variety of options, while its syncing capabilities mean stock levels, manuals, detailed information and contracts are always readily to hand. Contracts can also be signed easily on the same device, using the Apple Pencil Pro.

Smarter retail and hospitality

The iPad enables smarter management and enhanced customer service in the banking, retail and hospitality sectors. Thanks to its easy portability, iPad can be carried throughout the business to keep staff on top of stock levels and communications. They can serve as interactive kiosks and product showcases, and be deployed for customer onboarding and account management on the shop floor.

Nicholas says: “iPad fills the gap between laptops and phones, giving users portability with a comfortably large screen, and all the capabilities they need from work devices.”

