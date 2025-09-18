IQM and Scientek Corporation Sign Reseller Agreement to Boost Quantum Computing in Taiwan

IQM and Scientek Corporation sign reseller agreement

IQM Quantum Computers and Scientek Corporation, a Taiwan-based reseller of scientific instruments and other high-technology products, today announced the signing of a strategic reseller agreement to accelerate the commercialisation of quantum computing.

The agreement follows the installation of IQM Spark, the first full-stack superconducting quantum computer at the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI). Under the reseller agreement, Scientek will sell and promote IQM’s on-premises quantum computers and cloud solutions that meet the evolving needs of universities, research institutions, and enterprises.

Combining Scientek's strong market presence and customer-centric approach in Taiwan with IQM’s quantum leadership, the collaboration will help Taiwanese businesses and research institutions to explore and leverage the power of quantum computing to solve complex problems and drive scientific research and development.

“This reseller agreement builds on our existing momentum in Taiwan and across the APAC region and represents another key step forward in expanding IQM’s global footprint,” said Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers. “We also believe that Scientek’s prior deep expertise in cryogenics makes them an ideal partner to support IQM’s full-stack superconducting quantum computers in the Taiwanese market.”

“Together with IQM’s leading superconducting quantum computers, our expectation is to take Taiwan’s computing capabilities to the quantum age,” said Simon Lin, CEO of Scientek Corporation. “We believe that IQM's excellent technical team in building up powerful quantum computer system makes our collaboration to bring Taiwanese people to move forward and achieve new height.”