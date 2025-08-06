IQM and TOYO Corporation sign distribution agreement to drive quantum adoption in Japan

IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in full-stack superconducting quantum computers, and TOYO Corporation have signed a distribution agreement to accelerate quantum computing adoption for the Japanese market.

With the agreement, Toyo, which is a leading company in measurement technology and promoting technological innovation in Japan, will market and sell IQM Spark, a 5-qubit system, and IQM Radiance, which ranges from 20-qubit to 150-qubit on-premises superconducting quantum computers.

In addition, TOYO will also promote the cultivation of specialised talent in quantum technology and its societal implementation. Backed by significant government investment, the Japanese quantum ecosystem is growing fast.

This partnership demonstrates a mutual commitment from both IQM and TOYO to support the initiatives of the Japanese government in achieving its quantum strategy. Among the key goals, the government is aiming at 10 million domestic quantum users by 2030.

The partnership further underscores IQM’s commitment to advancing quantum technologies in the APAC region, complementing IQM’s current collaboration with Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST).

IQM has delivered more on-premises quantum computers in the last 12 months than any other manufacturers to end-users in various countries, including South Korea, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Poland.

“Japan has become one of the major countries in quantum computing and our partnership with TOYO, a company with a proven track record of serving the Japanese industries with technological solutions, signals our strong commitment to providing our market-leading full stack quantum computers and advance the practical application of quantum computing across various industries,” said Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone, highlighting the strong commitment from both companies and the close alignment between IQM's technological focus areas and TOYO’s business domains. By leveraging our collective strengths, we will accelerate the deployment of quantum computers at universities, research institutions, and companies across Japan. Together, we will also nurture the quantum specialists and drive the social implementation of quantum technologies in Japan,” said Toshiya Kohno, President and CEO of TOYO Corporation.

By combining IQM's quantum technology with its technology and expertise, TOYO is diversifying its business areas and plans to establish a specialised unit dedicated to quantum technology by the end of 2025.

The company aims to pioneer new fields of application for quantum computers and promote the creation of use cases and the development of new business models. Additionally, through providing education and research opportunities using actual quantum system and collaborating with related companies and organisations.