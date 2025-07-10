IQM Announces Major Upgrade to Resonance Quantum Cloud Platform With New Software Development Kit

IQM Resonance

IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in building quantum computers, today announced a major upgrade to its quantum computing cloud platform, IQM Resonance, to accelerate the development of quantum algorithms with new software tools and provide end-users with a powerful new quantum system.

The upgrade features Qrisp – a project started at Fraunhofer FOKUS – as the new default software development kit (SDK). Qrisp offers a highly powerful but easy to learn higher level programming interface for quantum developers and researchers. The Qrisp framework is and stays open source.

With the new software development kit becoming the default, IQM continues to support other popular quantum programming frameworks such as Qiskit, Cirq, Cuda Quantum, and TKET ensuring flexibility for all users. IQM’s comprehensive and open approach to quantum development builds a powerful foundation catering for both experienced and new quantum developers.

IQM has also appointed Raphael Seidel as Lead Quantum Software Engineer for Qrisp at IQM, to lead the next steps in Qrisp development beginning in October 2025. “Starting from grassroots efforts, Qrisp has demonstrated again and again that the underlying programming model brings serious performance advantages. From raw gate-counts to compiler scaling, Qrisp is state-of-the-art in quantum programming. A direct and strong integration into IQM’s physical quantum hardware will mark the next chapter of the framework and grants a strong head-start into the era of fault-tolerant quantum computers,” said Seidel.

Other key updates to the IQM Resonance platform include:

Advanced error handling: The platform now supports error suppression and mitigation technologies. The first features include dynamical decoupling to protect qubits from environmental noise with readout error mitigation to improve the accuracy of experimental results coming next, allowing users to get more precise and reliable data from their quantum computations.

The platform also introduces a powerful Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm (QAOA) library. This key application library allows researchers to efficiently create, test, and optimize quantum circuits for complex optimization problems with a variety of different QAOA flavours, enabling rapid iteration on novel ideas.

IQM Academy now features comprehensive examples and tutorials for Qrisp and a new dedicated section on error reduction, also providing insights into IQM's upcoming Noise Robust estimation techniques. Furthermore, a dedicated lecture series using Qrisp on IQM hardware will be available soon.

Pulse-Level Access: For advanced users seeking maximum experimental control, IQM Resonance now offers pulse-level access. This allows researchers to directly program pulse schedules, enabling fine-tuned experiments and the development of novel quantum operations.

To broaden access to its world-class platform, IQM also opens Starter tier, a free charge plan open for any end user. The new tier provides users with up to 30 credits per month on selected IQM quantum computers, removing barriers for students, researchers, and developers to start their quantum journey. To mark the debut of the Starter Tier and the availability of IQM Crystal 54, IQM is also extending access to the 54-qubit quantum computer to all Starter tier users for a limited time.

"We are entering a new era of utility for quantum computing, and these updates to IQM Resonance are a testament to our commitment to empowering the ecosystem," said Dr. Stefan Seegerer, Head of Product, Quantum Platform at IQM. "By making our Crystal 54-qubit system available, integrating error reduction techniques, and standardizing on Qrisp, we are providing the tools researchers and developers need to push the boundaries of what's possible. The new free Starter plan is a crucial step in our mission to make quantum technology accessible to everyone."