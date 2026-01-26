IQM Quantum Computers Appoints Jan Goetz as Sole CEO to Lead Next Phase of Global Growth

From left to right: Jan Goetz (Co-founder & CEO) and Søren Hein (Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO)

IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in full-stack superconducting quantum computers, today announced a transition from its Co-CEO structure to a single Chief Executive Officer model.

Co-founder and current Co-CEO Dr Jan Goetz becomes sole CEO effective since January 1st, following a resolution passed by the IQM board. In addition, Dr Søren Hein has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO.

As part of the transition, Mikko Välimäki steps down from his commercial role following a successful tenure as Co-CEO. He will continue to support the company as an advisor until 31 March 2026 to ensure continuity and a smooth transition.

“Our dual CEO approach has served IQM well over the past two years, and I want to thank Mikko Välimäki for his significant contributions,” said Dr. Sierk Poetting, Chairman of IQM’s Board of Directors. “Moving to a single-CEO structure reflects the maturity of the organisation and positions IQM to deliver the next phase of sustainable global expansion and long-term growth.”

Since its founding in 2018, IQM has grown into a major global quantum computing brand. Over the past year, IQM sold and shipped more on-premises quantum computers than any of its competitors and completed the largest Series B funding round in quantum outside the US.

The new leadership structure supports IQM’s continued focus on scaling quantum computers for industrial and commercial use. “I am delighted to welcome Søren to his new role. We will continue to expand and strengthen our leadership team to prepare for the next phase of strong growth, in line with our technology roadmap and long-term vision,” said Goetz.

He added: “IQM is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of AI-driven organisations and high-performance computing centres. This new structure will help us accelerate progress towards fault-tolerant quantum computing and deliver greater value to our customers and partners.”

Commenting on his appointment, Søren Hein said: “IQM has built an incredible team and culture of innovation. As we scale globally, I look forward to strengthening our operations, accelerating quantum adoption, and supporting long-term commercial success.”

