IQM to Deploy Poland’s First Superconducting Quantum Computer

IQM Spark quantum computer

The first quantum computer in Poland developed by IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, will be operational at the Wrocław University of Science and Technology (WUST) in the second quarter of this year.

This instalment of a full-stack quantum computer marks a critical milestone in the country’s technological advancement. The 5-qubit quantum computer called “IQM Spark” will enable the university to spearhead research work mainly in the field of computer science.

The system will also be made available to researchers, doctoral candidates, and computer science students. Some of the first users who will run their programmes on the system are expected to be members of the qubit quantum computing club operating at the university.

“This is the first quantum computer in our country and Eastern Europe using low-temperature superconducting qubit technology. The system will offer students in Poland direct access to the actual quantum computer for practical programming in quantum computing. Our goal is to conduct research and educate IT specialists,” said Professor Wojciech Bożejko, Faculty of Information and Communication Technology at WUST.

Following its expansion to Poland last year with a new office, IQM has rolled out initiatives to support the country in building a sustainable quantum computing ecosystem. These include the acceleration of market adoption of quantum solutions while collaborating with key stakeholders and investing in local talent.

The Co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers, Mikko Välimäki, highlights the significance of the system for Poland: “We are proud to deliver the nation's first quantum computer to strengthen its position as a leading hub in quantum development in Central and Eastern Europe, elevate research and have the potential to transform modern science and industry.”

The Chief Commercial Officer and Country Director for the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) market at IQM, Sylwia Barthel de Weydenthal, added: “With Poland’s deep-rooted strengths in physics, mathematics, engineering, and computer science, Poland has the ideal foundation for nurturing local talent and fostering a new generation of scientists and engineers.”

The university plans to inaugurate the system at the Wrocław Centre for Networking and Supercomputing to mark the 30th anniversary of the Centre.