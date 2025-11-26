IQM to Invest Over €40 Million to Expand Finland Production Facility, Accelerate Innovation and Fuel Growth

IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, today announced over €40 million investment to expand its state-of-the-art production facility in Finland.

This strategic expansion will accelerate the development, fabrication and testing of advanced quantum processing units and the assembly of quantum computers, paving the way for scalable, error-corrected quantum systems that will power the next era of computing.

The expansion aligns with the company’s recent Series B fundraise of over $300 million. The facility, which will spread over 8,000 square meters, will expand the company’s cleanroom area quantum data centre. It will also double its assembly line capacity, enabling to produce over 30 full-stack quantum computers per year, helping to meet the growing demand for its systems and support research innovation and development activities.

The investment in additional cleanroom equipment will enable IQM’s development roadmap to achieve fault-tolerant quantum computing by 2030 and long-term commitment to scale its critical data centre infrastructure and capacity globally.

As part of its mission, IQM is taking concrete steps towards a carbon-neutral facility by installing an abatement system to tackle direct emissions from its production and moving to 100% renewable district heating.

“This will be one of the world’s most advanced production facility for quantum computers combining assembly lines and chip production. This approach will enable us to scale up in critical areas which are essential to deliver quality, quantity, and stable, advanced solutions to the market,” said Pasi Kivinen, Vice President of Operations at IQM Quantum Computers. "The expansion is an important step to deliver next-generation quantum computers to serve our customers and also make a remarkable impact.”

Beyond commercial scaling, this investment strengthens Finland and Europe’s quantum supply chain, ensuring that chip manufacturing and quality control, and aligns with key EU initiatives like the quantum strategy, reinforcing technological sovereignty and global competitiveness in quantum innovation.

"By enhancing our fabrication capabilities to produce large-scale quantum chips for error-correction technology, we will not only better serve our customers but also reinforce our leadership in superconducting quantum computing,” said Jan Goetz, Co-CEO and Co-founder of IQM.