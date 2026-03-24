iQmetrix Joins TM Forum as ODA Component Directory Partner, Giving Telecom Operators a Faster, Cleaner Path to Modern Commerce

iQmetrix partners with TM Forum’s ODA Component Directory to accelerate open, future‑ready telecom transformation

iQmetrix, the global provider of Interconnected Commerce solutions purpose-built for telecom retail, today announced it has joined TM Forum and earned recognition as an Open Digital Architecture (ODA) Component Directory Partner. The achievement validates that iQmetrix aligns with the ODA vision and that its platform is built around standardized open APIs, modular cloud-native components, and interoperable architecture aligned with how leading operators are building their digital futures.

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The recognition comes as communications service providers (CSPs) accelerate AI adoption and move away from integration-heavy legacy environments. For operators under pressure to reduce technical debt, lower cost, and move faster, architecture standards are no longer a procurement footnote, they are the deciding factor.

What ODA Alignment Means for Operators

As a TM Forum ODA Component Directory Partner, iQmetrix maps platform capabilities directly to defined ODA components. For CSPs, this translates to a concrete operational advantage: interoperable, composable deployment within multi-vendor ecosystems, without the fragile custom integrations that slow transformation and inflate cost.

“Telecom operators have spent years stitching together disconnected systems with fragile glue code and legacy patches,” said Christopher Krywulak, Founder and CEO at iQmetrix. “We took a different approach from day one. Interconnected Commerce is architected as a modular operating layer, not bolted together after the fact. Our ODA alignment confirms that what we’ve built isn’t another silo, it’s infrastructure for modern telecom.”

An AI-Native System of Intelligence for Telecom Retail

iQmetrix Interconnected Commerce is an AI-native telecom commerce platform that acts as a system of intelligence. Rather than layering AI onto legacy complexity, it embeds intelligence directly into commerce workflows, enabling real-time orchestration, improved visibility, and faster decision-making across retail channels, partner ecosystems, and global markets.

The platform connects telcos, retailers, and OEMs into a single coordinated flow, replacing fragmented stacks with a modern operating layer that reduces complexity and lowers total cost of ownership, without requiring operators to rebuild from scratch.

What Sets iQmetrix Apart

“CSPs don’t want another platform that requires heavy integration to prove its value,” added Krywulak. “They want solutions that align with industry standards, deploy cleanly, and scale without baking in new technical debt. That’s exactly what ODA alignment enables, and it’s exactly how we’ve built this.”

By contributing to TM Forum's ODA framework, iQmetrix positions itself as a partner in advancing a shared, composable software standard for the industry, reducing vendor lock-in, shortening transformation timelines, and giving operators the architectural freedom to evolve.

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