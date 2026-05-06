iQmetrix to Showcase Intelligent Commerce Operating System and Catalyst Innovation at DTW Ignite 2026

iQmetrix, the Intelligent Commerce Operating System for telecom, announced today it will exhibit, speak, and compete as a bronze sponsor at DTW Ignite 2026 in Copenhagen from June 23–25. The company will deliver a live product demo in The Loft, showcase its ODA PRISM Catalyst project alongside a consortium of global operators and technology partners, and exhibit at Booth #317 throughout the event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506948390/en/

The debut marks a milestone in iQmetrix’s global growth strategy and deepens its partnership with TM Forum, following its recent recognition as an ODA Component Directory Partner.

The Future of Commerce Is Won at the Orchestration Layer

DTW Ignite 2026’s theme, “The Future. Faster.,” captures the urgency facing communications service providers worldwide. Telcos have spent decades building world-class networks that consumers increasingly take for granted, yet that investment hasn’t translated into loyalty. Loyalty is now earned at the commerce layer: at the moment of discovery, purchase, activation, and support. Meanwhile, decades of accumulated complexity, from disconnected POS systems to fragile activation flows, are blocking the shift from AI-curious to AI-native.

AI isn't improving commerce. It's breaking the model. Journeys are becoming agent-driven and non-linear. CSPs are already selling to customers who arrive with agents that compare, negotiate, and transact on their behalf. The systems behind telecom commerce were not built for this. For years, iQmetrix has been connecting the disconnected: linking telcos, retailers, and OEMs into a single commerce flow across digital and physical channels. That interconnection was the prerequisite. What it enables is the outcome: a system that does not just move transactions through, but orchestrates intelligently. The result is an Intelligent Commerce Operating System, a foundational layer built to orchestrate every experience, for humans and agents alike.

Catalyst Project: Powering Intelligent Plan Recommendations

As part of the TM Forum Catalyst initiative, iQmetrix is showcasing ODA PRISM: Recommending the Ultimate Telecom Plan (Phase II) — a project that demonstrates how agentic, standards-based architecture can power intelligent plan recommendations at scale, moving beyond static product catalogues toward dynamic, personalized commerce experiences. Attendees can visit the Catalyst kiosk to see composable, ODA-aligned components working together in a real-world proof of concept.

The Loft: The Rise of Agentic Commerce

Jason Raymer, Senior Vice President of Client Experiences at iQmetrix, will take the stage in The Loft (DTW Ignite's destination for tech demos and disruptor stories) for a session titled "The Rise of Agentic Commerce: Why CSPs Need an Operating System for Phygital Experiences." The session will cover the evolution from omnichannel to agentic commerce, walk through the architecture of an Intelligent Commerce Operating System, and include a live product demonstration connecting AI-native workflows to real commerce outcomes. The future of commerce, Raymer will argue, will not be won by optimizing channels separately. It will be won by orchestrating the experience between them. The session will take place on Day 2, June 24 at 11 AM.

Meet iQmetrix at DTW Ignite 2026

iQmetrix will be at Booth #317 throughout the event. To schedule a meeting with the team in Copenhagen, visit this page.