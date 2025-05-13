IQM’s First Quantum Computer in Asia-Pacific Goes Online, Set to Open Office in Seoul

From left to right: Ben Lee and Mikko Välimäki of IQM Quantum Computers, Professor Kim Kiwoong of Chungbuk National University, Jyri Järviaho, Ambassador of Finland to South Korea, Jaana Tuomi, of Enter Espoo, Guensuk Ko of CBIST

IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, has announced expanding its presence in Asia-Pacific with a new office opening in South Korea in June 2025, following the installation of its first quantum system at Chungbuk National University (CBNU).

The office in Seoul reinforces IQM’s dedication to collaborating with research and academic institutions, high-performance computing (HPC) centers, and enterprises in advancing quantum technology. It also supports South Korea in building a vibrant quantum ecosystem and achieving the goals of its national quantum strategy.

As part of the expansion, IQM has appointed Youngsim Kim as a Country Manager for South Korea. “We are excited to welcome Youngsim, and with a wealth of quantum knowledge, leadership experience and regional expertise, we are confident she will drive our growth and strategic initiatives in Korea,” said Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers.

Kim has over a decade of experience in various industries and a track record in sales, business transformations and change, and people leadership.

“I am particularly impressed with IQM’s innovative technology approach and strategic focus on its global expansion. I am eager to contribute to the company’s growth by driving new business opportunities and supporting customers,” she stated.

This expansion builds on IQM’s delivery of IQM Spark, a 5-qubit superconducting on-premises quantum computer at Chungbuk National University, marking a significant achievement for the company in deploying the system within four months.

Cho Young-chul, Head of Chungbuk National University’s Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation, said, "We hope that it will serve as a bridgehead to strengthen the competitiveness of future industries by carrying out practical R&D and spreading academic results using quantum computers," adding, "We will integrate quantum computing with various fields to support the development of talented people and the leading development of the quantum industry in Chungbuk."

“This latest deployment and record lead time further cements our role as a global leader in accelerating the adoption of quantum computing by making quantum computers more open, accessible and practical for researchers and university students worldwide,” added Välimäki.