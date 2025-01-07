Is facial biometrics secure? (Image: Supplied)

In the evolving cyber security landscape, relying solely on passwords, passkeys or second factors falls short, as they still don’t verify the user’s true identity. To truly secure digital accounts, it’s crucial to confirm that the user holding the device matches the liveness-proven biometric data. This is where 3D Facial Biometrics with Liveness comes into play.

3D Facial Biometrics with Liveness ensures that the real physical human is accurately bound to his/her digital account. By implementing 3D Facial Biometrics with Liveness, FaceTec and Datanamix can provide accurate users with instant access from any device, while presenting nothing but a brick wall to bad actors. The strength of 3D Facial Biometrics with Liveness lies in its ability to differentiate between genuine users and potential threats, making it an essential tool in maintaining robust security.

Solving digital identity

FaceTec’s Facial Biometrics software provides the critical components necessary for strong biometric cyber security. This includes:

3D liveness detection

3D face matching

Legal identity verification

While 2D face matching is plagued by inaccuracies and bias, FaceTec’s 3D face maps will accurately match any user – regardless of gender or ethnicity – to their legal identity photo using any modern smart device, even with low-resolution cameras and in difficult lighting conditions.

User interface

With its patented interface, FaceTec’s AI interpolates the shape of the user’s facial biometrics from over 100 frames of selfie video. This process proves that the user is three-dimensional and concurrently verifies the presence of dozens of human traits such as skin texture, hair texture and reflections in the eyes.

The AI behind FaceTec

FaceTec’s software first secures the user’s camera to prevent direct injection of deepfake videos before doing the facial biometrics. Then, by observing the users as they move slightly closer to the device, the 3D face is mapped inside a neural network. Once liveness is proven, the users can be accurately matched to their ID photo or a previously collected 3D face map, positively verifying their identity. And since FaceTec’s AI uses the additional data from the three-dimensional shape of the user’s face, not just a flat 2D photo, there is no observable age, gender or ethnicity bias.

Protecting privacy

FaceTec’s Data Sovereign digital identity software protects user privacy by running inside the organisation’s firewall, which provides the user with a digital account. With this on-premises architecture, no biometric data ever needs to be sent to FaceTec for processing. All personally identifiable information is encrypted, and no third-party services are required. For additional ongoing privacy and security, the user’s 3D liveness data can be deleted after each session, ensuring there is no honeypot of replayable biometric information.

3D facial biometrics have additional advantages, including better-than-human age estimation and the ability to accurately search for duplicate faces in large databases, even those with tens of millions of users.

ID and KYC features

The FaceTec software for facial biometrics also includes know your customer (KYC) features that can read text from any ID document using optical character recognition, scan bar codes and unlock NFC chips in electronic passports.

Datanamix and FaceTec

FaceTec and Datanamix have forged a strong partnership in South Africa, bringing cutting-edge facial biometrics technology to the forefront of the country’s digital identity and security landscape.

By integrating FaceTec’s advanced 3D Facial Biometrics with Liveness detection software with Datanamix’s robust data management and security solutions, the partnership ensures that organisations across South Africa can implement the highest identity verification standards.

This collaboration enhances cyber security measures and supports the growth of secure digital services in both public and private sectors.

When your users need positive identification from any device, it’s time for liveness-proven 3D biometrics. It’s time for FaceTec.

