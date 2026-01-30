Is rate really everything?

Marcelle Steyn, Strategic Sales Lead at InnoVent.

Many organisations remain with their current leasing partner simply because change feels inconvenient. The wrong leasing partner can silently erode value through hidden costs, outdated technology, rigid terms, onerous return processes and minimal sustainability benefits.

The value that your lease partner provides should not be defined by rate alone. Commercials will always be important, of course. But there are other elements that need to be considered as well.

What matters is structured refresh cycles without unnecessary extensions. Efficient asset tracking and management during the lease term is critical. Reliable reverse logistics also matters. So does the freedom to choose the brand of equipment you want and who supplies it.

InnoVent’s evolved life cycle solutions are built to support productivity rather than inflate costs. You are not caught by rollover extensions or hidden costs.

The right lessor maintains a continuously updated environment rather than keeping assets in the field beyond their useful life. InnoVent designs leasing cycles that protect performance and financial efficiency.

InnoVent's model focuses on renting and re-renting equipment. When your lease ends, the company collects the devices so they can be re-used, helping create a circular economy. This way, you support sustainability while still maintaining the cost benefits of a residual-based operating lease.

Being able to choose a range of equipment from multiple brands and suppliers you have built relationships with, while your lease structure remains constant, gives you greater flexibility and eliminates the need to onboard multiple lease partners. InnoVent simply supports your strategy, rather than dictating it.

Another vital element to consider is how your lease partner supports the returns process. Do they hold every asset accountable during the lease term and track them at the end to guarantee smooth reverse logistics and avoidable end of lease costs? Are they delivering these services themselves, or are they outsourcing this vital function?

Equipment comes back to InnoVent and enters a certified data destruction and refurbishment process, aligned with global standards. This creates measurable environmental benefit and reduces waste without placing administration pressure on your teams. The result is a transparent and responsible end of life pathway.

Before another refresh rolls around without scrutiny, let’s examine if your existing partnership is serving you or holding you back. A lease partner should enhance financial and technical performance, reduce burden and actively drive end of term refresh, without any surprises.

It may be the right time to move to a partner designed around true life cycle value – get in touch with me and put InnoVent to the test.