Is SA ready for AI in digital health?

Henry Adams, Country Manager, InterSystems South Africa. (Image: InterSystems)

The healthcare industry is experiencing a digital revolution, with artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven technologies shaping the future of patient care, medical innovation and operational efficiency. The global digital health market is projected to reach nearly $1 trillion by 2032, underscoring the vast opportunities for healthcare providers, MedTech companies and innovators. But are South African organisations ready to fully harness the potential of digital health and AI?

The challenge of data in healthcare

South Africa’s healthcare system, like many others worldwide, is awash with data. Electronic patient records, medical device outputs, public health databases and clinical research all generate a wealth of information. Yet, for AI to deliver on its promise – whether in automating diagnostics, personalising treatments or predicting health outcomes – this data must be accurate, interoperable and accessible.

The reality is that many healthcare organisations still struggle with siloed data, legacy systems and integration challenges. Interoperability remains a significant barrier, preventing seamless data exchange between hospitals, laboratories, insurers and government entities. Without a unified data strategy, even the most sophisticated AI algorithms will fall short. AI is only as effective as the data it processes, and in a fragmented ecosystem, valuable insights remain locked away, limiting healthcare providers’ ability to innovate and improve patient outcomes.

Laying the foundation for AI-ready healthcare

To maximise the benefits of AI, healthcare providers and MedTech firms must address five key data management questions:

1. Are your data systems interoperable?

Effective digital health solutions must integrate diverse healthcare systems and standards, from HL7 FHIR to legacy EHR formats. A robust data platform can bridge these gaps, ensuring that AI applications have access to high-quality, structured data. Without interoperability, healthcare professionals face inefficiencies, delayed decision-making and difficulties in sharing critical patient information across different providers and regions.

Modern healthcare interoperability solutions leverage AI to automate data mapping, translation and processing, reducing the manual effort required to make systems compatible. With the right data platform, South African healthcare organisations can overcome these integration hurdles, improving patient care co-ordination and enabling advanced analytics for proactive healthcare management.

2. Can you unify and govern patient data securely?

With evolving regulations such as POPIA, data privacy is paramount. Healthcare organisations must not only comply with security standards but also establish governance frameworks that maintain data integrity while enabling innovation. Data breaches and unauthorised access can erode patient trust and lead to severe legal and financial repercussions.

The solution lies in adopting advanced data governance strategies that include role-based access controls, encryption and blockchain-powered audit trails. AI-driven security tools can detect anomalies in real-time, identifying potential breaches before they occur. By implementing these measures, healthcare organisations can create a secure and compliant foundation for digital health initiatives.

3. Do you have the infrastructure to process large datasets at scale?

AI models rely on real-time insights from vast amounts of data. Traditional systems may not be equipped to handle the processing demands of AI-driven healthcare applications, necessitating modern platforms that can scale efficiently. Many healthcare institutions still rely on outdated infrastructure, limiting their ability to support data-intensive AI projects.

Cloud-based digital health platforms offer a cost-effective and scalable solution, enabling organisations to leverage high-performance computing resources without heavy capital investment. South African healthcare leaders must consider hybrid cloud models that balance data security with computational power, allowing AI-driven applications to thrive.

4. Can your organisation derive actionable insights from healthcare data?

AI’s value lies in transforming raw data into meaningful insights – whether for improving patient outcomes, enhancing operational efficiency or driving predictive healthcare. Without a strong analytics framework, valuable data remains underutilised.

Advanced analytics, powered by machine learning, can detect patterns in patient records, predict disease outbreaks and even assist in clinical decision-making. Predictive models can help hospitals optimise resource allocation, reduce patient wait times and improve overall care quality. However, achieving these benefits requires an ecosystem where AI tools can seamlessly access, process and learn from diverse datasets.

5. Is your data truly AI-ready?

Data inconsistencies, gaps and redundancies can compromise the effectiveness of AI applications. MedTech firms and healthcare providers must ensure that their data is standardised, cleaned and structured for AI-driven decision-making. Incomplete or biased datasets can lead to inaccurate predictions, creating risks for patient care and regulatory compliance.

Investing in AI-ready data platforms that provide automated data cleansing, harmonisation and enrichment is essential. These platforms help transform fragmented data landscapes into comprehensive, reliable datasets that can fuel AI innovation and improve healthcare outcomes.

The path forward

In South Africa, forward-thinking organisations recognise the importance of investing in AI-ready data infrastructures. Digital health development platforms, such as InterSystems IRIS for Health, provide the essential building blocks to streamline integration, ensure compliance and unlock the full potential of AI-powered healthcare.

By addressing data fragmentation and embracing a modern data architecture, South African healthcare organisations can position themselves at the forefront of digital transformation – delivering smarter, more efficient and more personalised patient care.