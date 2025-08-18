ISACA and INGRYD Academy Partner to Train 10,000 Aspiring Tech Professionals in Nigeria

Global IT professional association ISACA and Nigeria-based tech talent training and outsourcing academy INGRYD Academy today announced a partnership focused on advancing IT/information security readiness and workforce development for those pursuing careers advancing trust in technology, including cybersecurity, emerging technologies and IT audit.

Designed to support Nigeria’s national workforce development goals and meet Africa’s growing demand for digital skills, the five-year partnership will equip 10,000 aspiring tech professionals with in-demand training and access to ISACA’s global professional community. Each year, 2,000 INGRYD Academy students will receive several Fundamentals courses from ISACA, a one-year ISACA student membership, and networking and mentorship opportunities through ISACA’s global chapters, as well as workshops, conferences, and other events with INGRYD staff and ISACA members where they can share ideas, knowledge and best practices.

Africa’s digital economy is projected to reach $180 billion by 2025, according to a report from IFC and Google, yet the region faces a critical shortage of trained professionals to meet growing demand. Nigeria, with more than 100 million internet users and a fast-growing tech sector, is well positioned to lead—but continues to experience gaps in cybersecurity capacity and workforce readiness. This collaboration helps address that need at scale.

The collaboration provides a unique opportunity to expand IT and cybersecurity training to help close the global tech talent gap, helping aspiring tech professionals build relevant, future-forward skills that will launch their careers, including through ISACA courses on cybersecurity and AI.

This program aligns with ISACA’s academic and workforce development efforts to support the next generation of learners around the globe seeking in-demand IS/IT skills and communities looking to grow their digital trust workforce, as well as with INGRYD Academy’s mission to produce highly trained tech talent with the right expertise, culture and work readiness to support the increasing demand from businesses globally.

“Empowering the next generation as they embark on their tech career journeys not only ensures the strength of our global IT and cybersecurity workforce but also builds tech and cyber capability—a critical enabler of economic growth and overall societal prosperity through the safer adoption of digital technologies,” says Chris Dimitriadis, ISACA Chief Global Strategy Officer. “We are excited about our partnership with INGRYD Academy, and we applaud its efforts to open new learning pathways for students and work towards a safer digital world.”

“The collaboration between ISACA and INGRYD Academy represents a powerful driver of opportunity and change. By providing Nigerian students with globally recognized credentials and connecting them to ISACA’s community, INGRYD Academy is opening doors to new careers and empowering the younger generations to contribute to sustainable growth and innovation across the region,” says Gustavo Frega, Senior Academic Strategy and Business Partnership Manager, ISACA.

“This partnership marks a transformative step in our mission to close the digital skills gap in Africa. By equipping 40,000 learners with globally recognized training, we’re enabling long-term career mobility. We’re not just creating tech talent—we’re building a generation of problem-solvers and digital leaders. That’s the kind of impact that moves nations forward.” says HRM Khadijat Abdulkadir, CEO, Ingryd Academy.

For more detail about ISACA courses, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events/online-training/online-review-courses. Learn about ISACA academic and workforce development partnerships at www.isaca.org/partnerships/become-an-academic-partner.

Learn more about INGRYD Academy and its programs at https://ingrydacademy.com/en/academy.