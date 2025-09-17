ISN® Partners with Esso Exploration Angola Limited to Advance Contractor Management

ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced the expansion of ISNetworld to Esso Exploration Angola Limited, an ExxonMobil affiliate, specialized in oil exploration and production. Through this collaboration, ISN will support Esso Angola in streamlining contractor management and oversight, meeting local compliance requirements, and increasing visibility into worker-level training and competency.

“ExxonMobil has been a trusted partner of ISN for many years, and we are excited to continue our relationship with the Esso Angola team,” said David Bibby, Vice President of Europe, MEA, and APAC Operations at ISN. “This next step gives ExxonMobil’s team the tools to help standardize operations internationally, and create safer, more efficient job sites around the globe.”

Building on a relationship that spans more than two decades with ISN, Esso Angola will leverage tools and services, such as Training Qualification and the Online Training tool, to help verify individual worker training and compliance.

“ISN’s robust, centralized platform will improve administrative and contractor workforce tracking efficiencies for our team, as well as optimize contractor due diligence and verification of Angolan requirements,” said Brian Lavergne, Contractor Selection and Management Lead at Esso Angola.

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.