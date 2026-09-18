ITA presents LEO satellite solutions for oil and gas sector

From left: Suzanette Cruz, Account Manager, Sales B2B; Nuno de Oliveira, Sales Operations Analyst, Sales; Andrea Aragão, Marketing Manager.

Internet Technologies Angola S.A. (ITA) presented its OneWeb connectivity solution at the Angola Oil & Gas 2026 conference this week (9-10 September) to demonstrate reliable connectivity solutions that meet the communication needs of operations in environments with limited terrestrial coverage.

Using low earth orbit satellites (LEOs), the technology enables faster and more resilient communications for operations in sectors such as oil and gas, particularly in locations where traditional networks have limitations.

For the oil and gas sector, this technology can support applications such as connecting remote facilities, communication between teams in the field, operational monitoring and critical systems that depend on the continuous transmission of information. The solution offers deployment flexibility and can be used as a primary connection, a redundancy solution or integrated into hybrid connectivity networks, allowing it to be adapted to different operational requirements.

Beyond the oil and gas sector, OneWeb can provide applications for mining, agriculture, transport and any industry or business operation that needs reliable access to digital services outside conventional coverage areas.

OneWeb is based on a constellation of satellites in low earth orbit, positioned approximately 1 000 kilometres from earth, significantly closer than traditional geostationary satellites. This enables reduced communication latency and high-speed connections suitable for operations requiring access to digital platforms, efficient information exchange and the operation of business applications.