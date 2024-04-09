itel Extends Feature Phone Products' Warranty to 24 Months, Elevating Brand Service Standards in SSA Markets

itel Extends Feature Phone Products' Warranty to 24 Months (Graphic: Business Wire)

itel, a leading reliable smart life brand, has announced a significant enhancement to its after-sales policy: an extension of warranty coverage for its feature phones across SSA markets from the standard 12 months to an impressive 24 months. This upgrade not only sets itel apart from its industry competitors, but also serves as a powerful testament to its unyielding dedication to providing trusted services and support to its customers across the region.

Starting its business journey in 2008, itel has deep roots in SSA markets for over 15 years. Throughout its journey, it has always aimed to stand behind the quality of its products and build enduring relationships with its consumers. The feature phone range offered by itel embodies not only affordability but also practicality, tailored to the diverse needs of users in tier 3 and tier 4 markets across SSA. Furthermore, itel maintains a stringent focus on product quality, ensuring its devices are resistant to drops and water. This dedication has earned itel the prestigious titles of the global No.1 feature phone brand and No.1 feature phone brand in SSA markets for an unprecedented five consecutive years.

This upgrade not only signifies itel's position as a global smart life brand, but also underscores its steadfast commitment to prioritizing consumers' satisfaction and valuing long-term loyalty among its users. By consistently providing reliable and affordable products and services in emerging markets, itel continues to redefine industry benchmarks, setting new standards of excellence.

As always, itel remains dedicated to transparency and tries to ensure that consumers are fully informed. While after-sales service policies vary by country and product, consumers are encouraged to refer to local policies for detailed information. For further inquiries or to learn more about itel's innovative product portfolio, please visit www.itel-life.com.

