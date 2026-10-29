ITWeb TV Biz: AWS programme develops SA's Black-owned tech trailblazers

Nomzamo Xaba visited the ITWeb studio to discuss what the AWS Equity Equivalent Investment Programme is, why AWS launched it, and the role it plays in supporting entrepreneurship, skills development, and the growth of black-owned technology businesses. #aws #awseeip

SA brims with potential that digital technologies can help realise. But potential needs opportunity and knowledge, which is the core philosophy behind Amazon Web Services South Africa's (AWS South Africa's) Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP).

"We wanted to invest in small businesses that would grow South Africans," says Nomzamo Xaba, principal programme manager at AWS South Africa, whose vision drives and defines the EEIP.

"I'm really passionate about ensuring that South Africans create employment and become entrepreneurs," says Xaba. AWS can shape and refine participants' ideas and steer them towards sustainable employment, she says. "It's not about making a quick buck. It is about creating employment and opportunities that can scale beyond our borders."

Going deep, not wide

Trained as an accountant, Xaba explored interests in ownership structures. This trajectory eventually led to AWS, where she oversees crucial equity planning such as for broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE), youth development (such as the AWS Amafu programme), and tertiary education initiatives.

The vision for AWS EEIP is finding an impactful solution that makes sense for participants, AWS and the market. AWS committed R365 million to the programme, launching its first iteration in 2020. Since then, 48 cloud-native Black-owned businesses have participated.

Nomzamo Xaba

Participants receive AWS partnership status and earn AWS certifications, as well as business skills, networking and other opportunities.

"It's about going deep rather than going wide," says Xaba. "An example is how we think about employment. We're looking to create careers rather than thousands of jobs which cannot be sustained. It's also about going deep in terms of the businesses, becoming more specialised, growing on the AWS Partner Network and scaling beyond the borders of South Africa."

Driving marketable skills and employment

The EEIP's impact is impressive. Its participants have accrued over 1 000 accreditations and 500 certifications, including several 'AWS Golden Jackets': people who simultaneously hold every generally available AWS certification. Over 580 South Africans have forged new careers, and a partnership with the Youth Employment Services (YES) Programme has already employed over 180 youths.

When SA's technology start-ups and entrepreneurs are supported in the right ways, they rise to the occasion, Xaba reflects. "They've created businesses. They are very passionate. And we help amplify what they are doing."

The EEIP embraces the AWS culture of measurable success and customer-centricity, she notes.

"We're a very customer-obsessed organisation. The people who continue to grow their businesses because of the EEIP give us the evidence that we're doing the right thing and we're helping them grow their businesses."

A programme that inspires

Xaba doesn't want to pick favourites because all the EEIP participants are exceptional, she says. But she highlights positive effects that inspire her. These include companies creating employment in rural communities and for people living with disabilities. She also lauds the women building businesses and applauds the creativity of EEIP participants.

"It's seeing people who are thinking through solutions or problems that I most certainly wouldn't be able to think of on my own. I've seen them deliver those solutions. It's been ‌a wonder to‌ see them do all of this and be passionate about it."

AWS South Africa will conclude the latest round of its Equity Equivalent Investment Programme in October 2026. Potential future participants can check the AWS website for announcements on the next chapter.

"If you're looking at yourself and saying, 'How can I solve problems for my community using AWS cloud and AI technology?' then you are what we're going to be looking for."

View the full video here.

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