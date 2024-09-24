Ivory Coast Gains Significant Boost to Digital Economy with Launch of Raxio Data Centre

Raxio Group today inaugurated its state-of-the-art data centre in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Raxio Côte d’Ivoire (CIV1). Marking the fifth data centre launch in its current portfolio and the company’s third consecutive launch this year alone, with Tier III accreditation by international industry body the Uptime Institute, Raxio aims to play a pivotal role in the country’s digital growth.

The data centre which will be known as CIV1 is the country’s first Tier III certified carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral facility and its presence in the fastest growing economy in francophone West Africa will drive appetite for data consumption and local content by all digital users. The facility is fully equipped with best-of-breed technology and capable of housing up to 800 racks at full capacity and delivering 3MW of IT power to customer equipment.

The launch of this cutting-edge facility marks Raxio Group’s entry into West Africa. As the regional hub for the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), which includes Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo, Raxio CIV1 is strategically located to serve this economic block, with regulation allowing storage and movement of data by the banking industry and other financial institutions within the territory.

“The inauguration of our Abidjan data centre establishes us firmly in West Africa, a key growth sector for our continued expansion,” said Robert Mullins, CEO of Raxio Group. “Abidjan is the ideal location for organisations and businesses from across the economic region to colocate their mission critical infrastructure in a highly reliable and secure facility. We are proud to contribute a fundamental cornerstone to facilitate Côte d’Ivoire’s continued digital growth and cement its hub status in the region.”

Situated in the Village of Innovation and Technology (VITIB) approximately 30KM from the city centre of Abidjan, Raxio CIV1 is supported by multiple paths for power and fibre connections, and cutting-edge redundant equipment, which underpin its Tier III certification. The 24/7 “always-on” facility is positioned along key fibre routes, delivering best-in-class colocation and excellent domestic and international connectivity, with six connectivity providers currently supplying fibre to the facility. CIV1 will also serve as host to the country's Internet Exchange Point (CIVIX) allowing for low-cost interconnection of local and international traffic in an optimal, carrier-neutral environment.

>From this location, Raxio CIV1 will be serving customers in Abidjan and in the wider WAEMU region – and across a wide range of sectors – at a time when digital transformation, data and content consumption, and connectivity are all increasing at historic rates.

Sustainability Built-in

The new facility at VITIB includes feeds allowing Raxio to incorporate renewable energy and provide its services in the most sustainable way. As with all its data centres, Raxio Côte d’Ivoire was built with sustainability practices from its energy-efficient design and environmentally conscious processes. The facility is equipped with latest-generation technologies that not only ensure maximum operational effectiveness but also deliver environmental efficiencies. Raxio’s design and equipment choices are adapted to local environmental and climatic conditions, allowing this facility to reach Power Usage Efficiency (PUE) ratios unrivalled on the African continent.

“At Raxio, we are extremely proud to be among the key enablers that are driving digital inclusion in Côte d’Ivoire,” said Raphael Konan, General Manager, Ivory Coast. “We are looking forward to welcoming customers into an international-standard and industry accredited data centre environment that is also a prime example of our ability to build sustainable facilities.”

Pan-African Data Centre Coverage

Raxio continues to see strong momentum behind the roll-out of its pan-African Data Centre footprint. Appetite for data centre capacity is growing not just amongst local enterprises and the public sector, but increasingly from some of the world’s largest hyperscale Cloud Service Providers, Content Delivery Networks and Mobile Network Operators as they strengthen their networks and market presence on the continent.

With the widest footprint of any data centre provider on the continent, Raxio’s strategy is to address the significant demand for high-quality data infrastructure across Africa, while contributing to closing the sub-Saharan connectivity gap. Since opening its first data centre in Uganda in 2021, Raxio has expanded this year into Mozambique and Democratic Republic of Congo. The launch of the Côte d’Ivoire data centre marks the opening of Raxio’s fifth facility with facilities in Angola and Tanzania coming next.