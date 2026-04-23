JBL Celebrates 80 Years of Powering Voices

JBL Brand Ambassador Benson Boone reflects the brand’s continued commitment to the artists shaping today’s music and culture while honoring 80 years of audio innovation.

JBL, the iconic audio brand from HARMAN, is celebrating its 80th anniversary, marking eight decades of delivering sound that moves generations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423455760/en/

A legacy of leadership

Since its founding by visionary engineer James B. Lansing in 1946, JBL has set the standard for audio innovation. From professional recording studios and home entertainment to powering legendary cultural moments like Woodstock and Tomorrowland, JBL has always been committed to delivering authentic, unfiltered sound.

Today, JBL’s influence is unparalleled. It stands as a global leader in personal audio, with hundreds of millions listening to the music they love through JBL portable speakers and headphones. And JBL Professional continues to power over 40% of the world’s cinemas, while serving stadiums, recording studios, music venues and more, ensuring high-quality sound is accessible to listeners everywhere...even in your car.

“For 80 years, JBL’s engineering legacy has been the benchmark for high-fidelity audio, and that standard lives in every JBL product made today. As we celebrate this milestone, JBL remains committed to carrying this standard forward in the technologies that will power the next generation of sound and culture,” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division.

Eight decades of innovation

For more than eight decades,JBL engineers have pioneered technologies that have transformed how sound is created and experienced, from groundbreaking loudspeaker designs to award-winning smart audio solutions for professional, luxury, portable, and car audio. This relentless pursuit of excellence has earned JBL some of the industry’s highest honours, including Academy Awards for achievements in sound engineering, and a Grammy Award for its “continual mastery and innovation in concert, studio, cinema and broadcast sound and monitors to ensure exacting standards for the most accurate sonic experience.”

Looking ahead, JBL is shaping the future of sound with investments in breakthrough technologies such as spatial audio, adaptive soundscapes, and immersive listening experiences that seamlessly integrate audio into everyday life. Sustainability is also a critical frontier for JBL, guiding product design and production toward a more responsible future for audio innovation.

Amplifying the future

JBL’s commitment to innovation extends beyond breakthrough products. Through community-driven initiatives like the JBL Music Academy, the JBL Campus Program, and partnerships with organizations such as Girls Make Beats, JBL is bringing together emerging artists and the broader industry to break down barriers and amplify the diverse voices that will define the future of audio.

“Authenticity in music is everything. JBL has always been, and will always be, about ensuring artists’ voices are heard, and audiences experience their vision unfiltered, whether on the move, at home, or at a live event. JBL brings the world together through the power of sound.” – Martin Garrix, JBL Global Ambassador.

Anniversary highlights

JBL will mark its 80th anniversary with a series of global initiatives, including the JBL Playback Gallery— showcasing eight decades of iconic JBL products with expert commentary and technical demonstrations. The tour will visit landmark cities throughout 2026, including Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, Tokyo, and Vienna.

Other projects include a special digital magazine available for a limited time here, and a full-season takeover of HARMAN’s Audio Talks podcast series. This podcast includes conversations with engineers, designers, and musicians who have influenced JBL’s sound. The celebrations also come to life through a commemorative anniversary video.

With 80 years of audio excellence behind it and a bold vision for the future, JBL stays committed to powering voices that move, connect, and inspire people across the globe.

Learn more about JBL’s 80th anniversary here: https://www.jbl.com/our-story.html