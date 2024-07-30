JEOL : New Schottky Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope JSM-IT810 Released

Schottky Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope JSM-IT810 (Photo: Business Wire)

JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951)(President and CEO: Izumi Oi) announces the release of the new Schottky Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope JSM-IT810 on July 28, 2024. Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscopes (FESEM) are widely used in science and technology fields such as research institutes, universities, and industry. There is a growing demand for an instrument that can be used easily, accurately, quickly, and efficiently from observation to analysis. The JSM-IT810 adds the "Neo Action" automatic observation and analysis function and automatic calibration function to the JSM-IT800, which is equipped with the next-generation electron optical control system “Neo Engine” and the “SEM Center” for high operability such as Zeromag and EDS integration, to not only improve efficiency and productivity but also help solve labor shortages.

Main Features

1. Automatic Observation and Analysis Function “Neo Action” All you need to do is select the SEM image acquisition conditions and field of view, and the function automatically performs SEM observation and EDS (energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy) analysis. This function contributes to improving the efficiency of routine work including analysis work.

2. Automatic Calibration Function “SEM Automatic Adjustment Package” This function enables automatic execution of the selected items in alignment adjustment, magnification adjustment, and EDS energy calibration.

3. “Live Function” This function is capable of Live 3D, Live Analysis, and Live Map functions. 3D images can be constructed on the spot while an SEM observation is being performed to obtain unevenness and depth information. In addition, it helps always display characteristic X-ray spectrum and elemental mapping.

4. EDS Integration Observation by an SEM and analysis by an EDS are integrated. Analysis of point, area, and MAP can be performed from the observation screen. Incorporation of the Windowless EDS-Gather-X enables detection from Li and analysis at a high sensitivity and high spatial resolution.

Annual Unit Sales Target

220 units/year

