JEOL: Sales Launch of the Laser SEM System “LazEdge”

LazEdge Laser SEM system

JEOL Ltd. (President & CEO: Izumi Oi) has developed the “LazEdge”, an SEM system equipped with a laser processing system, and begins sales on May 25, 2026.

Cross-section preparation instruments such as the focused ion beam system (FIB system), are widely used in science and technology fields across research institutes, universities, and industries. In recent years, demand is increasing for a system that can process large-areas at a high speed, while achieving high-quality of the processed surface. “LazEdge” is an instrument integrating JEOL’s SEM with the laser technology proprietary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., and enables laser processing inside the specimen chamber of the electron microscope.

This system enables high-quality cross-section specimens produced through high-speed, large-area processing to be transferred seamlessly to subsequent analyses, such as SEM observation, elemental analysis, and crystal orientation analysis, without exposure to the external environment. As a result, it meets a wide range of analytical needs, including metal specimen analysis, battery analysis requiring air-isolation, and semiconductor failure analysis requiring high-speed cross-sectioning.

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[Main Features]

[Sales target] 10 units/year

Related link Product Information: LazEdge Laser SEM system https://www.jeol.com/products/scientific/sem/lazedge.php

JEOL Ltd. 3-1-2, Musashino, Akishima, Tokyo, 196-8558, Japan Izumi Oi, President & CEO (Stock code: 6951, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) www.jeol.com

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