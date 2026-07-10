Jhb's Gridwise 10X wins Gauteng Youth Tech Expo G13 Hackathon

Gridwise 10X wins the Youth Tech Expo G13 Hackathon.

Gridwise 10X from Johannesburg has been named the overall winner of the 2026 Youth Tech Expo (YTE) G13 Hackathon, run by the Gauteng Department of e-Government in partnership with Microsoft South Africa

The hackathon began in June with regional competitions held across Gauteng in partnership with Algo@Work. Learners from Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, the West Rand and Sedibeng were challenged to use AI to develop practical solutions to issues affecting communities, including crime, service delivery, water management, infrastructure maintenance and urban mobility.

The top-performing teams advanced to the provincial finale, where they spent two days refining their ideas using Microsoft's AI technologies while receiving mentorship from industry experts.

Following the judging process, the final results were announced:

1st place: Gridwise 10X – Johannesburg (84.2%)

2nd place: Chromomark – Tshwane (81.6%)

3rd place: Civic Eye – Sedibeng (70.2%)

4th place: SIRRS – West Rand (63%)

5th place: Aqua Guard AI – Ekurhuleni (59%)

As the overall winners, the 10 learners who make up Team Gridwise 10X will receive Netcampus gift vouchers and a fully funded 12-month Master Tech Leadership Programme, which includes a monthly stipend for each learner.

The remaining 40 learners from the other four finalist teams will each participate in a specialised skills programme focused on data and AI.

Bonginkosi Dhlamini, Gauteng MEC for e-Government, congratulated the winners and said the hackathon had demonstrated the immense potential among Gauteng's young people.

"Today, Johannesburg takes home the trophy, but every learner who participated in this year's YTE G13 Hackathon is a winner. Throughout this journey, we have witnessed remarkable creativity, determination and innovation from young people who are passionate about using technology to improve the lives of our citizens," said Dhlamini.

“The hackathon was not only about building apps or competing for prizes. It was about empowering young people to become problem-solvers, innovators and future leaders who will help build a smarter Gauteng. G

overnment is committed to creating opportunities that equip our youth with the skills they need to succeed in the digital economy while developing solutions that respond to the real challenges facing our communities.”

Lerato Mathabatha, executive director of public sector at Microsoft South Africa, said: "Skilling South Africa's youth is one of the most powerful investments we can make in this country's future. The G13 Hack Finale shows what becomes possible when young people are handed world-class AI tools and a real challenge to solve – they don't just build solutions, they re-imagine how government can serve its people. We're proud to partner with the Gauteng Provincial Government to turn that potential into tangible impact."