Joburg approves by-law to regulate CCTV cameras

The City of Johannesburg (COJ) has approved a new by-law to regulate closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras deployed in the city.

According to the COJ, the aim of the by-law is to provide for regulation and registration of CCTV cameras in public spaces and private property with a view to public spaces within the city.

It will also promote the use of CCTV cameras as a mechanism to deter crime and prosecute perpetrators of crime, as well as ensure safety and security of individuals and property within the city.

The by-law applies to private and external CCTV cameras installed on the city’s land and infrastructure, as well as private CCTV cameras installed on private property, monitoring the city’s public area, and those CCTV cameras which form part of a broader CCTV network.

The city states this by-law is intended to regulate and not restrict the erecting of CCTV infrastructure on city structures.

“This by-law is only applicable within the boundaries of the City of Johannesburg and has transversal implications, as it affects the various departments responsible for the structures, where CCTV systems will be installed,” the city says.

Under the by-law, the COJ’s departments are not required to follow the application process, but merely register the locations of the CCTV cameras with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department for documentation and database recording purposes using an internal organisational template.

“The by-law is applicable to use for camera-related surveillance equipment, including automatic number plate recognition, body-worn video, unmanned aerial systems and other systems that capture information of identifiable individuals or information relating to individuals.”

Welcome clarity

Vumacam, a provider of camera-based technologies, says the COJ’s by-law is a key step in making the city safer.

It notes the by-law will support the creation of a database of all registered CCTV cameras being used within residential or private property which may have a view of a public space.

“The City of Johannesburg’s approval of the CCTV by-law is an important milestone in the development of technology-enabled security in South Africa, and a major achievement by the City of Johannesburg,” says Vumacam in a statement.

“In line with our ongoing support for effective regulation of surveillance technologies, we believe that clear, easily applicable by-laws can aid the growth of CCTV-based security systems, providing certainty to residents, law enforcement and users.”

The company states that although it has not been privy to the final draft of the by-law, in its submissions as part of the consultation process, Vumacam sought greater clarity from the city on the provisions around access to CCTV footage.

This includes the right of private sector security companies to access data, versus those rights for public sector law enforcement agencies.

“We believe effective access to data by all legitimate and authorised parties is key to maintaining the momentum we have already built in the fight against crime.”

Vumacam’s camera systems − strategically deployed at key points across the city, Gauteng province and other regions − have proven to be a vital tool in the fight against crime, says the firm.

It notes this network has unlocked the power of seamless partnership between private security entities and public sector entities like the COJ and the Gauteng Provincial Government, demonstrating what is possible when advanced technology and public safety initiatives come together.

“With enhanced surveillance and data-driven insights, law enforcement has achieved remarkable results, including increased interception rates, quicker response times, and the prevention of crimes before escalation.”

In recent months, it adds, the initiative has contributed to a month-on-month improvement in crime interception rates, facilitating numerous successful arrests.

“In September last year, Vumacam and its partners reported the apprehension of 10 dangerous criminals, in separate incidents, in a single day.”