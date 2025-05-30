Joburg harnesses tech in ‘smart African city’ ambitions

The City of Johannesburg tabled a total budget of R89.4 billion for the 2025/26 financial year.

The City of Johannesburg (COJ) has announced plans to transform South Africa’s economic hub into a “smart African city”.

Presenting the 2025 budget speech this week, councillor Margaret Arnolds, COJ member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance, outlined several technology investments and interventions the city is making in order to realise the smart city dream and improve service delivery.

The city tabled a total budget of R89.4 billion for the 2025/26 financial year. Revenue for 2025/26 reflects a 9.3% increase compared to the previous year. According to COJ, this increase is primarily driven by service charges, which account for the largest share of the city’s revenue base.

“This budget is backed by data but driven by delivery. It closes the gap between what is planned and what is possible. And it lays the fiscal foundation for a more inclusive, resilient and responsive Johannesburg.”

Arnolds noted that with over six million residents and growing by thousands every month, Johannesburg stands as Africa’s most populous city south of the Sahara.

The city’s economy remains the largest of any city in South Africa, based on its contribution to national gross domestic product (GDP).

“Our city contributes 15% to the national GDP and 44% to Gauteng’s GDP. When Johannesburg thrives, South Africa moves forward. It is time for Johannesburg to rise again – not as a city of crisis, but as a city of solutions,” Arnolds said.

On enhancing service delivery, the MMC said restoring basic services is the top priority. “We heard our residents – those waiting for refuse to be collected, for water leaks to be fixed and for power outages to end.

“That is why the city has implemented a service failure tracking system through the War Room. This centralised hub monitors water leaks, electricity disruptions, refuse non-collection and road damage in real-time. The War Room allows for rapid deployment of resources to high-complaint areas and integrates data from all municipal entities for decisive action.”

Arnolds added that the budget includes funding for Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department operations directed towards initiatives such as smart surveillance systems linked to precinct revitalisation, supported by a R16 million investment in the Integrated Intelligence Operations Command Centre in public safety.

According to the MMC, the city will also invest in smart pressure management systems and digital leak detection tools, reducing water loss and increasing service reliability.

Arnolds also revealed that a portion of the capital budget has been allocated to expanding free WiFi zones, especially in township schools, libraries and opportunity centres.

“We are also partnering with Wits University to expand WiFi hotspots within their University Precinct to allow data access to our leaders of tomorrow.”

Upgrading the city’s data management and billing systems, which are the backbone of our financial strategy, is another tech intervention the city is looking to implement, Arnolds said.

COJ is also looking to establish innovation hubs in Braamfontein, Ivory Park and Orange Farm – spaces for digital training, entrepreneurship and community learning, in partnership with tech companies and universities.

“These efforts, while outside the capital budget’s direct expenditures, complement the city’s infrastructure projects by ensuring that once connectivity and digital tools are in place, people have the skills to use them.

“We cannot talk about a smart cityif we are not investing in the digital economy. This budget recognises thatdata is the new electricity – and we will empower residents with access, toolsand platforms,” Arnolds stated.

“We are transforming Johannesburg into a smart African city, one that empowers youth with both opportunity and autonomy.”