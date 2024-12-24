Justice dept, NPA iron out State Capture database access issues

Advocate Shamila Batohi, national director of public prosecution.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJ&CD) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have agreed to further strengthen ties.

This follows reports in August that the department was hampering the work of the NPA’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption [IDAC] by blocking access to a database with crucial State Capture evidence.

The DJ&CD refuted the claims when it appeared before a meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development in September.

In a statement, the department says it had met with the NPA to further clarify the issue. “The department…and the NPA held constructive discussions on Wednesday, 18 December 2024, with regard to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption’s required access to information from the repository of the State Capture Commission.

“The parties have agreed to strengthen their collaboration with a view to resolving all outstanding issues pertaining to IDAC access, and to facilitate efficient and effective response to all IDAC requests.”

According to the statement, the meeting was led by advocate Doc Mashabane, director-general of justice and constitutional development, and advocate Shamila Batohi, national director of public prosecution.

It further states that a joint technical working group will also be set up, which will “immediately start working on all the urgent issues to ensure that IDAC carries out its mandate without any challenges”.

“The minister will be regularly briefed on progress in this regard to ensure that the parties are given any high-level support they may require from time to time.”