K-Startup Grand Challenge 2026: Korea's Full-Cycle Launchpad for Global Startups

South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) has opened applications for K-Startup Grand Challenge 2026, a government-backed global startup acceleration program providing end-to-end support for international startups (Image: KSGC)

South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) has opened applications for the K-Startup Grand Challenge (KSGC), the country’s premier government-backed acceleration program for international startups targeting Korea and Asia. Since 2016, KSGC has attracted 21,537 applicants from more than 100 countries, among the world's most recognized inbound programs.

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A Full-Cycle Acceleration Journey

Unlike conventional programs that focus on a single moment of market entry, KSGC 2026 guides startups from market entry to scale up in Korea - offered in a hybrid format - online or in person - with Demo Day held in Korea. The program runs July 2026 to April 2027 across three phases:

Phase 1 — Market Analysis & Preparation (Jul–Aug, top 80 teams): online program covering Korean market dynamics, localization strategy, and mentoring.

online program covering Korean market dynamics, localization strategy, and mentoring. Phase 2 — Market Entry & Settlement (Sep–Dec, top 40 teams): Hybrid participation including business acceleration, expert mentoring, visa support and prize money (Total ₩380M) for top 20 teams.

Hybrid participation including business acceleration, expert mentoring, visa support and prize money (Total ₩380M) for top 20 teams. Phase 3 — Business Growth & Scale-up (Jan–Apr, 2027, top 20 teams): Deep-dive support and scale-up grant (Total ₩250M) for the top 8 teams.

Korea: Your Gateway to Asia

KSGC connects startups with Proof-of-Concept (PoC) projects and partnership opportunities across 20+ leading Korean conglomerates. Participants also receive investor & funding access, a Demo Day stage at COMEUP 2026, Korea’s flagship startup festival.

Who Should Apply

Open to non-Korean-founded startups under seven years old (ten for deep-tech) in sectors including AI, biotech, fintech, smart manufacturing, mobility, and energy.

What the program includes:

Incorporation & visa support, complimentary work space in Korea

PoC opportunity with major Korean companies

Pitching opportunity at COMEUP 2026

Investor & funding access, and IR opportunities

Up to ₩950 million in equity-free financial support, including winning prizes and commercialization grants.

How to Apply

Applications close June 17, 2026, 15:00 KST

Apply at https://ksgc.global or contact apply@ksgc.global