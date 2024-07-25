KAGA FEI Develops EC4L15BA1 Bluetooth Low Energy Module Balancing Low Power Consumption with High Processing Capability

EC4L15BA1 (Photo: Business Wire)

KAGA FEI Co., Ltd., a global provider of leading short distance wireless modules, announced today the EC4L15BA1 Bluetooth Low Energy module. The module has a built-in antenna and has obtained various certifications. Consequently, it reduces the development time and certification costs for next-generation wireless IoT products such as industrial IoT, medical/healthcare products, and sports/fitness sensors, enabling faster time-to-market.

Furthermore, it supports PSA certification, making it easier to develop IoT devices that meet advanced security requirements. Mass production is scheduled to begin in June 2025. The Company will continue to respond to market needs and expand its product lineup.

Product Features



1. Low Power Consumption The module is equipped with components for low-power operation, and the power consumption required for communication is significantly reduced. For example, the receive current is about half that of the EC2832AA2 module equipped with nRF52832.

2. High Processing Capability, Advanced Security Level The module includes a 128MHz Arm Cortex-M33 processor, 1.5MB of non-volatile memory, and 256KB RAM, achieving over twice the processing capability of the EC2832AA2. Moreover, the PSA Level 3 certification ensures that it meets the highest security needs.

3. Multi-Protocol It supports not only Bluetooth Low Energy, but also Thread and Matter standard. Furthermore, it can communicate using a proprietary 4Mbps mode.

4. Built-in Antenna and Pre-Certified Features a built-in antenna, eliminating the need for antenna design. It has obtained Bluetooth qualification and certifications for Radio Law MIC (Japan), FCC (USA), and ISED (Canada), reducing the time and costs.

Product Availability



Sample : November 2024

Start of mass production : June 2025