KAGA FEI Develops WKR612AA1 Processor-Integrated Wireless LAN/Bluetooth Combo Module Supporting Matter Standard

WKR612AA1 (Photo: Business Wire)

KAGA FEI Co., Ltd., a global provider of leading short distance wireless modules, announced today the WKR612AA1 processor-integrated Wireless LAN/Bluetooth combo module to support the development of Matter standard compliant devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240626296909/en/

A Matter-compliant module, supporting for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy, and IEEE 802.15.4, has been developed with enabling hostless operation for smart home devices.

The WKR612AA1 has a built-in antenna and has obtained various certifications. Consequently, it reduces the development time and certification costs for home automation devices and smart appliances such as smart locks, surveillance cameras, home appliances, robot vacuum cleaners, and water heater remote controls, enabling faster time-to-market.

Supporting the Matter standard allows end-users to select devices based on their preferences without being tied to a specific brand, promoting the realization of a seamlessly connected smart home. The Company will continue to respond to market needs and expand its product lineup.

Product Features

1. NXP Chip Integration Utilizes NXP Semiconductors' IC "RW612" incorporating an Arm Cortex-M33 processor operating at 260MHz, support both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

2. Large-Capacity Flash Memory Equipped with 8MB Flash memory, it can operate completely hostless or be controlled by external processor in a hosted design.

3. Easy Design Operates with a general 3.3V single power supply, eliminating the need to prepare multiple power voltages and adjust the power-up timing.

4. No Antenna Design Required, and Pre-Certified Features a built-in wideband, high-efficiency antenna, eliminating the need for antenna design. It has obtained Bluetooth qualification and certifications for Radio Law MIC (Japan), FCC (USA), and ISED (Canada), reducing the time and costs.

Product Availability

Evaluation board, sample module : Q3 2024 Mass production module : Q1 2025