KAGA FEI Expands Wireless Module Lineup with Bluetooth 6 Support

EC4L10BA1, EC4L05BA1, EC4L15BA1

KAGA FEI Co., Ltd., a global provider of leading short-distance wireless modules, today announced the expansion of its Bluetooth Low Energy module lineup with the introduction of the EC4L10BA1 and EC4L05BA1. These new modules offer varying memory capacities and complement the existing EC4L15BA1 model. All three modules feature built-in antenna and support Bluetooth 6.

These modules leverage a chip with PSA certification, enabling secure IoT development. Mass production is set to begin in January 2026, as we remain dedicated to expanding our product offerings based on market demand.

Product Features

1. Multiple Memory Options Our modules offer diverse memory options: the EC4L15BA1 (1.5MB NVM/256KB RAM) for advanced use, the EC4L10BA1 (1.0MB NVM/192KB RAM), and the EC4L05BA1 (0.5MB NVM/96KB RAM). This range caters to applications from industrial IoT and healthcare to smart home devices and cost-sensitive, high-volume production.

2. Advanced Security Level These modules simplify the development of IoT devices with high-security demands, thanks to a chip supporting PSA Level 3 certification—the highest level in IoT security standards. This significantly contributes to building a secure and safe network society, well-prepared against cyberattacks.

3. Multi-Protocol Support The modules support Bluetooth Low Energy, Thread, and Matter standard. Furthermore, they can communicate using a proprietary 4Mbps mode.

4. Built-in Antenna and Pre-Certified These modules integrate a built-in antenna, eliminating complex design needs. It's pre-certified with Radio Law MIC (Japan), FCC (USA), and ISED (Canada), significantly cutting development time and costs. Plus, it supports Bluetooth SIG qualification for the latest Bluetooth 6, enabling Channel Sounding for precise distance measurement.

Product Availability

Sample: October 2025

Start of mass production: January 2026