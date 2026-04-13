Kastelo GIGS gives parents more control over children’s mobile use

GIGS provides a mini mobile network for households. (Image: Kastelo)

South African fintech and connectivity provider Kastelo has launched a new multiple SIM functionality within its GIGS mobile offering, aimed at giving families, particularly parents, greater control over how mobile services are used.

The feature allows the primary account holder to activate and manage multiple SIM cards from one central profile, creating what the company describes as a “mini mobile network” for households.

While multiple SIM capabilities are not new in the telecoms space, Kastelo GIGS is positioning its approach differently – focusing on user-level control, transparency and flexibility rather than traditional bundled family plans.

A shift towards parent-led control

The launch comes at a time when concerns around children’s screen time, app usage and mobile data consumption are growing among South African parents.

Through the new functionality, parents can assign SIM cards to individual users, such as children, and set specific parameters for each one. This includes managing how data is allocated and controlling access to certain applications.

Unlike conventional mobile contracts, which typically provide shared data pools with limited visibility, Kastelo GIGS enables granular control at an individual level. Parents can effectively decide how much connectivity each child has and how it is used.

This level of control is not commonly offered by traditional mobile network operators in South Africa, where family offerings are often structured around shared billing rather than usage governance.

From connectivity to control

The move signals a broader shift in how mobile services are being designed and consumed – particularly among younger, digitally native users.

By combining elements of fintech-style account management with mobile connectivity, Kastelo is blurring the lines between banking and telecoms. Users are not just passive consumers of data, but active managers of their connectivity.

This approach aligns with global trends where consumers are demanding more transparency and control over digital services, especially in family environments.

Appealing to a new generation of users

Kastelo GIGS is targeting a younger demographic with its mobile offering, including digitally savvy parents who are looking for more flexible alternatives to traditional mobile contracts.

The ability to create multiple profiles under one account also opens up use cases beyond families, including small teams, freelancers and individuals managing multiple devices.

However, the emphasis on parental control is likely to resonate most strongly in the current market, where managing children’s digital habits has become an increasing priority.

A competitive differentiator in a crowded market

South Africa’s mobile market remains highly competitive, with established operators dominating through network infrastructure and pricing strategies.

Kastelo GIGS, which operates as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), is instead differentiating through user experience and control features.

By giving parents the ability to actively manage their children’s mobile usage, rather than simply paying for it, the company is introducing a new layer of value that extends beyond connectivity.

As mobile devices continue to play a central role in education, entertainment and social interaction, tools that enable responsible usage may become a key battleground for innovation in the sector.