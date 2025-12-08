Kastelo GIGS rewards South Africans for making the smart switch

Move your number to GIGS.

Switching mobile networks just got more rewarding — literally. Kastelo GIGS, South Africa’s newest and most flexible mobile network, is giving customers every reason to make the move.

With a mission to redefine the way South Africans think about data, Kastelo GIGS offers affordable, non-expiring data that customers can use, sell back for cash, or exchange for other currencies, all through the all-in-one Kastelo Wallet.

Now, Kastelo GIGS is turning heads with its latest campaign. New users who sign up to GIGS will receive 500MB of free data, and those who move their number to the network will be rewarded with R100 in GIGS. To sweeten the deal, every 10th person to move their number will receive R1 000.

Unlike traditional mobile networks, Kastelo GIGS doesn’t believe in locking customers into contracts or letting data go to waste. Instead, it gives users full control and flexibility over their mobile experience.

“We built GIGS to give South Africans more freedom and value, whether that means using data, turning it into cash, or even growing it through tokenised stocks,” says Nicholas Burke, CEO ofKastelo. “Our rewards are designed to show people that switching to a smarter network really does pay off.”

The best part? The rewards are yours to do with as you please. You can use your GIGS rewards as data, sell them back for cash, buy tokenised stocks, or convert them to other currencies within the Kastelo Wallet.

As South Africa’s digital economy grows, Kastelo continues to bridge the gap between fintech innovation and mobile connectivity, making it easier than ever for users to take control of both their finances and their mobile data.

For more information or to make the switch, click here.