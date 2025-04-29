KnowBe4 Appoints Bryan Palma as President and CEO

KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, announced that cybersecurity industry veteran Bryan Palma has been appointed president and chief executive officer of KnowBe4, effective May 5. KnowBe4’s founder and current chief executive officer Stu Sjouwerman has transitioned to the role of executive chairman.

Palma is a highly regarded technology executive with over twenty-five years of experience and a proven track record of scaling global technology enterprises by driving profitable growth, improving customer experience, and delivering operational agility. Most recently, he was the chief executive officer of Trellix, a multi-billion dollar cybersecurity market leader formed through the merger of FireEye and McAfee Enterprise. Prior to joining Trellix, he guided some of the world’s leading organizations through pivotal technology and business transformations including Cisco, Boeing, EDS, PepsiCo, and the US Secret Service. Palma earned a masters of business administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, masters of education from the University of Maryland, and bachelor of arts from the University of Richmond. Palma serves on the President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee and the CloudBees board of directors.

“KnowBe4 is an incredibly important company in the cybersecurity ecosystem and at the forefront of human risk management and artificial intelligence,” said Palma. “I am humbled to join the company at such an important moment and accelerate the leadership position established by Stu and the team. I am looking forward to serving our global customers and proudly calling myself a Knowster.”

Executive chairman, Stu Sjouwerman founded KnowBe4 over fifteen years ago and over the last two decades has led the company through multiple rounds of venture capital funding, executed key strategic acquisitions, successfully led a public offering, and grew KnowBe4 to serve over 70,000 customers.

Sjouwerman said, “As Founder of KnowBe4, I am grateful to contribute to the creation of a new market category focused on managing human risk and confidently leave KnowBe4 in the capable hands of Bryan.” As executive chairman, Sjouwerman will help guide KnowBe4’s artificial intelligence innovation and work closely with Palma on the transition.

