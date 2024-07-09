KnowBe4 Completes Acquisition of Egress

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Egress, a leader in adaptive and integrated cloud email security. KnowBe4 plans to integrate the recently acquired Egress products and operations over the coming months and focus on providing a unified customer experience.

“Human risk management is an essential component of a comprehensive cybersecurity program,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “This acquisition reinforces our ability to fortify global organizations against the ever-increasing amount of human-targeted threats. Today marks an important milestone in the evolution of cybersecurity and the next generation of KnowBe4’s human risk management capabilities.”

Customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals have been completed and the acquisition is officially closed.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.