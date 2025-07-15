KnowBe4 Delivers AI-Driven Email Security to Small and Medium Businesses to Tackle Outbound Email Risk

KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced the release of KnowBe4 Prevent across all market segments – an AI-driven email security product designed to enable organizations to manage the problem of outbound email risk. Following the release of Prevent Enterprise, Prevent is now available to suit the needs of small to medium-sized businesses.

In 2025, human error remains the leading cause of data breaches (according to Verizon, 60% of incidents involve the ‘human element’). The overwhelming volume of digital communications creates more opportunities for employees to expose sensitive information to the wrong recipients, attaching incorrect files, or inadvertently including confidential data. These breaches incur severe penalties, financial losses, and reputational damage, underscoring the critical need for prevention. However, traditional Data Loss Prevention (DLP) offerings rely solely on inflexible static rules and lack real visibility into what is being sent, to whom, and when.

To address this challenge, KnowBe4 introduces Prevent, an AI-native outbound email security product that alerts your employees in real time when they are about to send emails and attachments to the wrong person. Prevent proactively detects and stops the full spectrum of outbound email security threats, including:

Misdirected emails to incorrect recipients, including those as a result of autocomplete

Unauthorized sharing of sensitive information

Replies to suspicious emails and newly registered domains

Data exfiltration attempts by malicious insiders or compromised accounts

Misattached files, including hidden data within attachments (Prevent Enterprise)

Internal unauthorized disclosure and breach of information barriers (Prevent Enterprise)

Combined with detailed reporting and analytics, security teams are able to get a complete view of outbound security risk across the organization, behavioral analytics of users’ interactions with Prevent’s prompts and quantification of the prevented incidents to demonstrate efficacy and return on investment (ROI).

“Outbound email risk continues to be one of the most persistent and costly challenges an organization can face – one that requires smarter, more adaptive approaches to effectively address them,” said Greg Kras, chief product officer at KnowBe4. “KnowBe4 has a proven track record of effectively addressing Human Risk Management, so we are proud to expand that coverage to include outbound email risk. Prevent is the most intelligent and proactive outbound email security product among today's email data loss prevention methods. Unlike traditional products, it uses advanced machine learning and contextual understanding of user behavior to identify risky actions in real time and prevent a data breach before it occurs. This allows organizations to stop incidents at the source, empower employees to make safer decisions, and enable security teams to manage and reduce risk at scale.”

For more information on how KnowBe4 Prevent can help organizations mitigate outbound data loss over email, visit www.knowbe4.com/products/prevent. See how it helped KnowBe4 customer Publix Employee Federal Credit Union here.