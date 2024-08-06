KnowBe4 Establishes August 6 as National Social Engineering Day

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the establishment of National Social Engineering Day, to be observed annually on August 6th. This new national day, officially recognized by the National Day Calendar, aims to educate individuals and organizations about the risks associated with social engineering tactics used in cyberattacks.

Cybercriminals leverage social engineering tactics in an estimated 98% of cyberattacks, averaging over $4.5 million in damages. They do so by manipulating individuals into inadvertently giving unauthorized access to sensitive business and personal information, which can lead to data breaches, financial losses and significant operational disruptions for both individuals and organizations. By dedicating a national day to this critical issue, KnowBe4 aims to equip people with the knowledge and skills needed to recognize and combat these increasingly sophisticated threats.

"The establishment of National Social Engineering Day serves as a crucial reminder that cybersecurity is not just about technology — it's about people," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "By founding National Social Engineering Day, we're creating an annual reminder for everyone to stay vigilant and informed about the evolving tactics used by cybercriminals. It's a phishy social engineering ocean out there and we need to equip ourselves with the right technology and knowledge to navigate it safely. By educating ourselves and our teams, we can transform the human element from the weakest link to the strongest defense against cyberthreats."

The inaugural National Social Engineering Day will take place on August 6, 2024, coinciding with the birthday of the late Kevin Mitnick, renowned hacker and former Chief Hacking Officer of KnowBe4. Mitnick, often referred to as the world's most famous social engineer, played a significant role in shaping the cybersecurity landscape.

As part of this initiative, KnowBe4 will be providing resources and educational materials to help individuals and organizations understand and combat common social engineering threats. These efforts aim to strengthen the human element in cybersecurity, who serve as the last line of defense against cyberattacks.

For more information about National Social Engineering Day, visit www.nationaldaycalendar.com/national-day/national-social-engineering-day-august-6

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com