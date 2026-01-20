KnowBe4 Honored for Global Employee Experience Across Multiple Workplace Awards

KnowBe4, the world-renowned platform that comprehensively addresses human and agentic AI risk management, today announced it has earned several prestigious workplace awards in Q4 2025. These include Great Place to Work Certifications across 11 countries, recognition on Computerworld's 2026 Best Places to Work in IT list, and honors from Top Workplaces and America's Most Loved Workplaces.

The awards recognize KnowBe4's ongoing commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture that empowers employees to thrive both professionally and personally.

"This recognition belongs to every single member of our KnowBe4 team," said Ani Banerjee, chief human resources officer at KnowBe4. "These awards validate our commitment to creating a workplace where people truly want to come to work each day. When employees feel valued and empowered, remarkable things happen – for them, our customers and our business. As we move into 2026, we are looking forward to continuing to build upon this foundation and support every employee’s success."

KnowBe4 earned Great Place to Work Certification for 2025 across all its global offices, including:

United States: 9 consecutive years (since September 2017)

United Kingdom: 4 consecutive years (since September 2022)

South Africa, Australia, UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Japan, India, Germany, and Brazil: 3 consecutive years each (since September 2023)

In addition, KnowBe4 ranked in the top ten for mid-size organizations on Computerworld's prestigious Best Places to Work in IT list for 2026. The annual ranking evaluates companies based on comprehensive criteria including benefits, career development, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), future of work initiatives, training, and retention.

KnowBe4 also received the Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Employee Appreciation, which celebrates organizations that demonstrate genuine gratitude for employee contributions and inspire team members to give their best at work. Top Workplaces awards are based on research-backed employee engagement surveys.

Lastly, certified by the Best Practice Institute through authentic employee sentiment data, KnowBe4 was named at number 20 in America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces 2025. The company earned additional recognition in four specialized categories: Most Loved Workplace for Young Professionals, for Career Advancement, for Diversity, and for Women.

For more information about KnowBe4's workplace culture and career opportunities, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/careers.