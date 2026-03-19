KnowBe4 Launches AIDA Orchestration as the First Fully Autonomous Agent for Human Risk Management

KnowBe4, the world-renowned platform that comprehensively addresses human and agentic AI risk management, has announced the launch of AIDA Orchestration, the eighth AI-powered agent in KnowBe4’s suite of AI agents for human risk management known as AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Defence Agents).

The AIDA Orchestration agent is an autonomous, AI-powered system for human risk management. It independently creates, schedules and manages personalised phishing security tests (PSTs) and security awareness training (SAT) at a user level that dynamically adapts to each person’s risk profile. This eliminates manual campaigns, reduces administrative burden and efficiently lowers organisational risk.

By reducing the time required to create personalised training from hours to seconds, the Orchestration agent frees security teams to focus on strategic initiatives while ensuring every individual receives the right training at the right time to reduce organisational risk.

The agent brings the following to organisations:

Individual-Focused Personalisation: Departing from group-wide campaigns, the agent delivers unique phishing tests and training experiences based on real-time user performance.

Departing from group-wide campaigns, the agent delivers unique phishing tests and training experiences based on real-time user performance. Always-On Operations: The system continuously monitors evolving threat landscapes and user engagement, dynamically adjusting strategies without human intervention.

The system continuously monitors evolving threat landscapes and user engagement, dynamically adjusting strategies without human intervention. Intelligent Ecosystem Integration: AIDA Orchestration leverages the full suite of AIDA agents, including Template Generation and Remedial Training, to create a cohesive, data-driven security culture.

AIDA Orchestration leverages the full suite of AIDA agents, including Template Generation and Remedial Training, to create a cohesive, data-driven security culture. Plan-Based Oversight: While the agent handles tactical execution, administrators maintain strategic control through "Plans", which define high-level constraints and guardrails for specific user groups.

This year marks ten years of the beta version of AIDA. With eight specialised agents available in-market, KnowBe4’s position of training humans and agents is reinforced as the only agentic human risk management provider in the industry.

According to the KnowBe4 State of Human Risk Report 2025, cybersecurity leaders rank AI-powered threats as their top security risk, with 45% citing constantly evolving AI threats as their greatest challenge. AI enables adversaries to remove traditional indications of an attack, generate realistic language at scale and craft messages tailored to specific roles, industries and even individuals.

“The launch of AIDA Orchestration represents a fundamental shift in how organisations approach human risk," said Bryan Palma, CEO at KnowBe4. "By moving from static, one-size-fits-all campaigns to an always-on, autonomous system, we are enabling security teams to deliver the right training at the right time. This saves hours of administrative work and it reduces organisational risk by treating every employee as an individual with unique security needs.”

An anonymous customer who has already been using KnowBe4’s AIDA Orchestration highly recommends the agent saying, "AIDA Orchestration is a game changer and time saver!"

For more information on the AIDA Orchestration Agent and other AI Defence Agents, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/aida/orchestration/.