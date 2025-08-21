KnowBe4 Report Reveals Global Financial Sector Faces Unprecedented Cyber Threat Surge

KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, has released its latest research paper "Financial Sector Threats Report," uncovering critical insights into the escalating cybersecurity crisis facing the global financial sector. The report shows that financial institutions face a perfect storm of AI-enhanced attacks, credential theft and supply chain vulnerabilities that pose systemic risks to the global financial industry.

The research reveals almost all (97%) of major U.S. banks experienced third-party breaches in 2024, while targeted intrusions against financial institutions increased by 109% year-over-year. Most concerning, tests in large financial institutions found that nearly 45% of employees were likely to click on a malicious link or download an infected file, creating entry points for threat actors. The report highlights how threat actors are leveraging AI tools like FraudGPT and ElevenLabs to create more convincing phishing campaigns, while simultaneously moving away from traditional ransomware encryption toward data exfiltration and multi-stage extortion schemes. This evolution allows attackers to use legitimate credentials, making detection significantly more challenging. According to Federal Reserve Bank of New York Staff Reports, even a single day's disruption in payments by major banks could affect 38% of network banks globally.

Key findings from the report:

Financial service firms globally experience up to 300 times more cyberattacks annually than other industries, with a 25% year-on-year increase in intrusion events for 2024.

97% of the largest U.S. banks suffered third-party breaches in 2024, while 100% of Europe's top financial firms suffered supplier breaches, highlighting vulnerabilities in vendor ecosystems.

Analysis of over three million dark web posts shows stolen credentials far outpace credit card theft; infostealer infection attempts increased 58% in 2024 and 68% of attacks originating from email.

The U.S. accounts for 60% of all ransomware attacks against financial institutions, with the U.S. and U.K. together representing over 70% of attacks, with increasing activity targeting emerging markets in South Asia and Latin America.

Large financial institutions show 44.7% Phish-prone™ Percentage (PPP) rates initially, but comprehensive security awareness training reduces phishing susceptibility to below 5%.

"Adversaries are gaining an advantage against the financial sector," said James McQuiggan, security awareness advocate at KnowBe4. “Traditional defenses are no longer sufficient and threat actors discovered stealing valid credentials is more effective than ransomware because it allows them to move undetected. The battle comes down to the human level. Financial institutions must prioritize human risk management to close this critical security gap."

