KnowBe4 Secures the Human and AI Workforce with Agent Risk Manager

KnowBe4, the world-renowned platform that comprehensively addresses human and agentic AI risk management, today announced the launch of Agent Risk Manager, the industry’s first defense system designed to secure, monitor, and govern the behavior of autonomous AI agents. KnowBe4 Agent Risk Manager arrives as a cornerstone of the KnowBe4 HRM+ platform, fundamentally changing how organizations quantify and mitigate risks of the human and AI workforce.

A new security gap has emerged as workflows shift from AI assisted to agent managed. While others focus on static code scanning or basic API security, KnowBe4’s Agent Risk Manager addresses the risks associated with agentic behavior, preventing unauthorized actions such as sharing sensitive information, identifying indirect prompt injections, inventorying agents and more.

"The industry has spent years securing the human element, but today, AI agents are the newest members of our workforce," said Greg Kras, chief product officer, KnowBe4. "However, securing the prompt is only half the battle. Our Agent Risk Manager focuses on the output and actions of these agents, ensuring that as they move through your network, they do not become the ultimate shadow IT or a backdoor for sophisticated prompt injection attacks."

KnowBe4’s Agent Risk Manager provides a real-time operational layer that governs how agents behave once they are deployed.

Key features of the Agent Risk Manager include:

Behavioral Guardrails : Real-time monitoring of agent actions to prevent unauthorized data exfiltration or jailbroken autonomous execution.

: Real-time monitoring of agent actions to prevent unauthorized data exfiltration or jailbroken autonomous execution. Agentic Identity Governance : Identifies access permissions and tools that the agent has access to.

: Identifies access permissions and tools that the agent has access to. Adversarial Simulation for Agents : Stress-tests AI agents against the latest prompt injection and social engineering tactics used by hackers.

: Stress-tests AI agents against the latest prompt injection and social engineering tactics used by hackers. Built from Industry-Leading Data: Uses 15 years of behavior data to predict when an agent deviates from safe operating parameters.

"We are moving from a world of human risk to universal risk," continued Kras. "Whether it is a human being tricked by a deepfake or an AI agent being manipulated by a malicious prompt, KnowBe4 is the only platform capable of defending both."

Capabilities of Agent Risk Manager includes:

Prompt Injection Detection: Machine learning-powered analysis that identifies jailbreaks, logic overrides, and indirect injections across user messages and tool outputs.

Machine learning-powered analysis that identifies jailbreaks, logic overrides, and indirect injections across user messages and tool outputs. Sensitive Information Detection: Uses 20+ classifiers to scan for PII and credentials, automatically redacting sensitive data before it reaches the audit log.

Uses 20+ classifiers to scan for PII and credentials, automatically redacting sensitive data before it reaches the audit log. Unbounded Consumption Detection: Monitors for resource abuse and "runaway" agents to prevent excessive API calls, data queries, and compute costs.

Monitors for resource abuse and "runaway" agents to prevent excessive API calls, data queries, and compute costs. Agent Inventory: Automatically catalogues agents and tools across tenants without manual input, tracking tool definitions and activity timestamps.

Automatically catalogues agents and tools across tenants without manual input, tracking tool definitions and activity timestamps. Audit Log: A filterable, compliance-ready record of all agent actions and detections, designed for rapid incident response and forensic review.

A filterable, compliance-ready record of all agent actions and detections, designed for rapid incident response and forensic review. Integration Management: Centralized lifecycle management for multiple tenants with automatic connectivity and permissions validation.

Centralized lifecycle management for multiple tenants with automatic connectivity and permissions validation. Guided Onboarding: A streamlined, step-by-step setup that achieves first-agent discovery in minutes without the need for professional services.

A review left by a KnowBe4 customer on TrustRadius praises the company’s overall AI capabilities: “The AI-driven personalization has helped target our account holders with specific information relevant to their areas of interest or specialization. This helps reduce fatigue as we rely on the AI system. KnowBe4 AI helps us solve this problem.”

The launch of the Agent Risk Manager aligns with Identity Management Day. This year’s theme, "Finding Identity: The Search for You, Me, and the Machines," underscores the urgent need to secure not just human identities, but the agentic identities of AI systems.

The Agent Risk Manager is a new product that will be made available globally. For more information, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/ai-agent-risk-manager.

To learn more and witness the future of agentic defense firsthand, register and secure your seat at KB4-CON.