KnowBe4 Tackles Human Risk Management: Introducing HRM+: The All-in-One Human Risk Management Platform

KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced the introduction of HRM+, an all-in-one human risk management platform that revolutionizes cybersecurity risk management for the AI era by making it personalized, relevant and adaptive.

Following the acquisition of Egress and based on years of groundbreaking AI and machine learning (ML) research and utilization, KnowBe4 is rocketing into a new market – human risk management. The fusion of KnowBe4’s industry-leading security awareness training combined with Egress’s AI-powered email security creates HRM+, a comprehensive offering to tackle the complexities of modern cybersecurity and create a strong security culture. HRM+ combines security awareness training, email security, anti-phishing, real-time coaching, AI defense agents and compliance training into a single, seamless platform.

Human risk is an exponential problem that will only continue to magnify as more and more humans interact with technology and utilize it in their daily lives. According to a recent study done by KnowBe4, 62% of organizations surveyed have experienced one or more cyber incident outcomes in the last 12 months as a result of human risk. The average organization has experienced three different types of cyber incidents an average of three times each in the last 12 months directly attributed to human risk. Users clicking on malicious links or attachments is experienced by 96% of organizations, exemplifying the magnitude of the issue.

“Given the rapid evolution of today’s most prevalent cybersecurity threats, people remain the greatest point of vulnerability – and potentially the strongest defense – for any organization's security,” Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Our new human risk management platform, HRM+, builds on KnowBe4's reputation for excellence with 47 of the top 50 cybersecurity firms trusting our suite of offerings to defend their organizations. This is a natural progression of KnowBe4’s growth trajectory and cements our future plans to elevate our presence in this new market.”

KnowBe4 has definitive data that shows security awareness training reduces the likelihood that a person who is appropriately trained will be less likely to negatively interact with a simulated or real phishing message. It also highlights that an effective human risk management program reduces the likelihood of the organization’s real-world compromise. KnowBe4 has over 63,000 active U.S. customers as of October 2024 and the vast majority (98.2%) have not suffered a public data breach.

For more information on KnowBe4 HRM+, view a new video on the KnowBe4 home page.