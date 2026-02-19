KnowBe4 to demonstrate advanced outbound e-mail protection at ITWeb Security Summit 2026: Stopping data breaches before they happen

KnowBe4 will challenge the traditional perimeter approach to cyber security at ITWeb Security Summit 2026.

At the upcoming ITWeb Security Summit 2026, KnowBe4 will challenge the traditional perimeter approach to cyber security by demonstrating why the next frontier of defence isn't just about what you let in, it’s also about what you let out.

While most cyber security strategies focus on keeping threats out, KnowBe4 will demonstrate how African enterprises can stop sensitive data from leaving the organisation through misdirected e-mails, accidental exposure and unauthorised exfiltration.

The stakes for data loss have never been higher. As regulatory enforcement intensifies across the continent and globally – through frameworks like POPIA and GDPR – a single misdirected e-mail containing patient records, financial data or legal documents can trigger devastating fines, lawsuits and a total loss of customer trust.

ITWEB SECURITY SUMMIT 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

“Organisations invest heavily in stopping inbound attacks, yet 49% of cyber security leaders report incidents caused by their own employees sending e-mails to the wrong person,” says Javvad Malik, lead CISO advisor at KnowBe4. “The 'Prevent' component of our strategy acknowledges that human error is a primary risk channel. By using behavioural AI to intercept a mistake before the ‘send’ button is clicked, we are moving from reactive security to proactive data loss prevention.”

At the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, KnowBe4 will showcase Prevent, a smart DLP solution powered by behavioural AI. Unlike traditional, static systems that rely on rigid rules, Prevent learns the unique communication patterns of every employee to identify anomalies in real-time.

KnowBe4 will be available in Cape Town and Johannesburg to demonstrate:

Misdirected e-mail prevention: How behavioural AI detects autocomplete errors, typos in e-mail addresses and greeting-recipient mismatches to stop sensitive data from reaching the wrong hands.

How behavioural AI detects autocomplete errors, typos in e-mail addresses and greeting-recipient mismatches to stop sensitive data from reaching the wrong hands. Data exfiltration and domain protection: How to identify suspicious attachment patterns and flag newly registered or impersonation domains used by malicious insiders or compromised accounts.

How to identify suspicious attachment patterns and flag newly registered or impersonation domains used by malicious insiders or compromised accounts. Real-time point-of-risk nudges: How users receive immediate, non-disruptive guidance and suggested fixes at the exact moment a risk is detected, reinforcing a strong security culture.

How users receive immediate, non-disruptive guidance and suggested fixes at the exact moment a risk is detected, reinforcing a strong security culture. Ethical walls and custom DLP: How enterprises can restrict information flow across departmental boundaries to maintain compliance and meet specific regulatory requirements.

By integrating KnowBe4 Prevent with its human risk management platform, KnowBe4 offers a complete dual-layer defence.

For more information on KnowBe4 Prevent and how to secure your outbound email, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/prevent.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70 000 organisations worldwide, KnowBe4 builds security culture and helps teams manage both human and agent risk. The company delivers a comprehensive, agentic best-of-suite platform for human risk management, creating an adaptive defence layer that reinforces secure behaviour against evolving cyber security threats. The HRM+ platform includes awareness training, integrated cloud e-mail security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI defence agents and more. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business operations, KnowBe4 prepares the modern workforce by training both humans and AI agents to recognise and respond to security risks. Through this unified approach, KnowBe4 leads workforce trust management and defence strategies. More info at knowbe4.com.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

