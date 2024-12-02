KnowBe4’s Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents To Combat AI-Generated Phishing Attacks and Measure Cyber Risk in Humans

KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced a new innovative suite of AI-native security agents designed to automate and enhance human risk management – AIDA.

AIDA is a suite of agents that enhances the approach to human risk management by leveraging multiple AI technologies to create personalized, adaptive and highly effective training for all end users that actually changes behavior. Underpinning the entire suite of agents is the SmartRisk Agent. SmartRisk Agent leverages end user behavioral data from across KnowBe4's products to help measure cyber risk in humans. This agent’s multidimensional Risk Scores are designed to make it easier for security professionals to see potential problems at the user, group and organizational levels.

According to a LastPass 2024 survey, over 95% of cybersecurity professionals believe AI-generated content makes phishing detection more challenging. This technological advancement in the hands of bad actors has created a new breed of highly convincing social engineering attacks that one-size-fits-all security awareness training struggles to combat.

“AIDA is not merely the next step in KnowBe4's human risk management, it is a quantum leap forward,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “It offers a suite of AI-native agents that transform how security professionals approach human risk management. AIDA empowers organizations to stay ahead of AI-based cybersecurity attacks by measuring human risk scores to better understand and mitigate threats within the risk landscape.”

The first four agents that have been released include:

AIDA is available as an add-on for KnowBe4 customers with a Diamond level KnowBe4 subscription. For more information on AIDA, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/AIDA.