Konica Minolta South Africa marks 17 consecutive years of carbon-neutral operations, reinforcing its ESG leadership

Konica Minolta SA’s long-term partnership with Food & Trees for Africa enables community-focused tree-planting projects that deliver measurable climate benefits. (Image: Konica Minolta)

Konica Minolta South Africa has reached a significant environmental milestone, achieving 17 consecutive years of carbon-neutral operations. This achievement reaffirms the company’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, responsible corporate citizenship, and leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

With climate change intensifying pressures on communities, economies, and ecosystems worldwide, Konica Minolta South Africa continues to demonstrate that proactive climate action is not just possible, but essential. The company remains ahead of regulatory trends, including South Africa’s increasing focus on ESG accountability and carbon-related tax requirements for organisations with high emissions.

Central to this achievement is Konica Minolta South Africa’s long-term partnership with Food & Trees for Africa NPC, which began in 2008. This strategic partnership enables credible, community-focused tree-planting projects that deliver measurable climate benefits. For the 2025/2026 financial year, the company’s Scope 1 and 2 carbon footprints of 2 659 tonnes of CO₂ has been offset through the planting of 4 239 trees under FTFA’s Trees for All and reforestation/afforestation programmes, generating a carbon offset of 2 393.33 tonnes of CO₂. These efforts contribute not only to carbon neutrality but also to environmental restoration, biodiversity support, and community upliftment.

The Carbon Protocol of South Africa has formally verified Konica Minolta South Africa’s carbon-neutral status for the current financial year, reinforcing the company’s credibility and consistency in meeting rigorous environmental standards.

“Reaching 17 years of carbon neutrality is a milestone we are incredibly proud of. Our commitment goes far beyond compliance; it reflects a deep responsibility to safeguard our planet, uplift our communities, and protect the future for generations to come. Sustainability is not optional, it is an imperative, especially in South Africa where environmental and economic challenges are increasingly urgent,” said Marc Pillay, CEO of Konica Minolta South Africa.

Konica Minolta South Africa will continue to monitor its carbon footprint closely and refine its offsetting strategy to ensure its operations remain carbon neutral. This long-term dedication showcases how environmental responsibility, operational excellence, and community impact can coexist-and sets a compelling example for organisations across the country.