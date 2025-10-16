Krisp Launches Accent Conversion for Africa

Krisp, the leader in real-time voice AI technology, today announced the launch of Accent Conversion for Africa, enabling clearer and more natural conversations across the country’s customer experience (CX) sector. As one of the world’s fastest-emerging outsourcing hubs, Africa has a highly skilled, English-speaking workforce with strong cultural alignment to Western markets, positioning it as a strategic bridge for CX operations across Africa and Europe. Krisp Accent Conversion for Africa supports African English accents, including South African, Ugandan, Kenyan, and Nigerian.

The launch builds on the success of Krisp Accent Conversion 3.7, which supports Indian, Pakistani, Filipino, and Latin American English accents. Powering CX operations at tier-1 banks, insurers, and BPOs worldwide, Krisp’s AI-powered solution continues to set the industry benchmark for speech clarity, phoneme precision, and naturalness. Krisp Accent Conversion for Africa delivers near-native comprehension between contact center agents and consumers, demonstrating a higher performance than both competitors and unprocessed voice.

“Even in the age of AI, human agents are at the front lines of every meaningful customer interaction and they deserve to be clearly understood,” said Davit Baghdasaryan, Co-Founder and CEO of Krisp. “As the CX industry evolves to become more AI-driven, one thing remains constant: human connection drives loyalty and trust. With Krisp, clarity becomes universal, not cultural, by removing accent bias and empowering every voice to connect globally.”

Advantages of Krisp Accent Conversion for Africa include:

Proven performance + measurable impact: Krisp is already trusted at scale, with 250,000+ enterprise seats deployed and 80B+ minutes processed monthly in real-time conversations. Customers using Krisp have seen +99% NPS from end-customers.

Eliminated accent bias : Krisp bridges clarity gaps across Africa's diverse English accents and native languages.

Talent expansion + boosted retention : Krisp accent conversion expands access to CX jobs for agents who might otherwise be excluded and preserves agents' authentic voices, building confidence and authenticity.

Cutting costs : Removes the need for expensive and limiting accent neutralization training.

: Removes the need for expensive and limiting accent neutralization training. Global competitiveness: Allows operators to hire broadly, without limitations due to accent, and compete more effectively with leading outsourcing hubs like India and the Philippines.

“By integrating Krisp’s AI platform, including Accent Conversion and noise cancellation, we’re amplifying the human touch at every interaction,” said Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise. “Krisp’s technology has consistently outperformed in head-to-head evaluations across clarity, naturalness, and accent accuracy.”

Krisp's mission is to enhance the productivity of every voice interaction, which includes eliminating bias and language barriers. By combining advanced voice AI with enterprise-scale reliability, Krisp enables global CX organizations to deliver consistent, high-quality interactions at every touchpoint.

To learn more, visit https://krisp.ai/contact-center/accent-conversion/