KRS is taking a thoughtful, people-led approach to remote onboarding

KRS is shaping an onboarding experience that’s thoughtful, people-centred and constantly evolving.

Since going fully remote in 2020, KRS, a long-standing software development company in Cape Town, has made it a priority to keep its people at the heart of how it works, starting with a more thoughtful, patient and people-centred approach to remote onboarding.

As the business world has made great strides in navigating between remote, hybrid and in-office working models, effective onboarding remains a major challenge for distributed teams. One study showed that only 29% of employees feel fully prepared for their new role and ready to excel after their onboarding. Another study shows organisations with structured onboarding programmes can improve new hire retention by up to 82%.

Ayesha Bagus, Head of People and HR Director at KRS, recognises that starting a new job remotely can be daunting, especially when stepping into a fully remote onboarding process. “We’re still learning what great onboarding looks like,” she says. “But what we do know is that the first 30 days at a new company shouldn’t be a time of stress and self-doubt. It should be one of learning, reassurance and building confidence. That’s why we’ve been shaping an onboarding experience that’s thoughtful, people-centred and constantly evolving.”

Why remote onboarding works for KRS

While many organisations, including software development companies in South Africa, have called employees back to physical offices, KRS continues to embrace its remote-first culture. The KRS team believes that remote work, when conducted with thoughtful intention, creates more opportunities for flexibility, inclusion and access to diverse talent.

“We’ve found three factors that make the biggest difference in our new hires’ first month: hands-on learning, mentorship and support, and building confidence early. While we don’t always get it perfectly right, these are the principles that guide us.”

1. Learning by doing

New hires are given small, real tasks early on. These tasks are not to test them, but to help them feel part of something from the start.

Adds Bagus: “It’s not about proving yourself. It’s about giving people a chance to contribute early, feel included and build confidence one small step at a time. And yes, sometimes those first tasks feel messy or overwhelming. But we’ve seen how important those early wins are in reducing imposter syndrome and creating a sense of belonging.”

2. Mentorship and support

Each new team member at KRS is paired with a mentor who helps them navigate tools, processes and workflows, and rhythms of the team.

“Our mentors are available to offer support,” adds Bagus. “They answer questions, share how things really work and provide reassurance when the learning curve feels steep. More than anything, mentors remind people they don’t have to figure it out alone.”

3. Building confidence early

The company sets small, achievable milestones to help people see progress and build confidence in their first month.

“Confidence doesn’t appear overnight,” says Bagus. “It builds. By the end of the first month, we’d love new hires to get comfortable with our core tools and workflows, participate in team meetings and regular practices, and deliver something small but meaningful in their role. This replaces anxiety with clarity, giving people a genuine sense of progress.”

Creating connection through daily routines

KRS views onboarding as more than just learning systems. It’s also about experiencing the company’s values in action. In a remote setting, that means creating spaces for meaningful communication, from daily stand-ups and weekly check-ins to regular retrospectives. By creating these rhythms, the door is open for effective communication, accountability and care.

“Culture isn’t something you read in a handbook,” says Bagus. “It’s something people experience every day. For us, onboarding is the start of that journey.”

Onboarding as a continuous journey

At KRS, onboarding doesn’t end after 30 days. It marks the beginning of a longer journey of growth, learning and inclusion.

By the end of their first month, new hires are encouraged to understand how their role contributes to team goals, build cross-company relationships and start conversations about their future development.

“Everyone settles in differently,” Bagus notes. “Sometimes people get there in 30 days, other times it takes a little longer, and that’s okay. We know settling in isn’t the same for everyone. What matters is that people feel supported as they figure it out.”

Learning together, growing together

KRS’s approach to onboarding is a people-centred one, focused on listening, adapting and continuously improving.

“We know imposter syndrome is real, and that remote work can sometimes make people feel invisible,” adds Bagus. “That’s why we approach onboarding not as a polished process, but as a learning one. We make mistakes, we adjust and we keep trying to create an environment where people can feel confident to speak up, connected and clear on where they fit in.

“We don’t have all the answers, but we care deeply about learning together, supporting each other and building something meaningful along the way,” Bagus concludes.