Kymeta Announces Grant of Two New U.S. Patents for Multi-Network Operation

Kymeta - Leading the Multi X Revolution (Graphic: Business Wire)

World-leading flat panel satellite antenna company Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com) announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded Kymeta Corporation two U.S. patents. The first patent is related to the cooperation of a SD-WAN edge appliance and a satellite terminal, enabling users to engage in concurrent or switched satellite and cellular communications. The second patent is related to an Electronically Steered Array (ESA) antenna operating across multiple satellite networks in multiple modes (e.g., concurrent mode, switched mode, etc.). These achievements demonstrate Kymeta’s continued thought leadership in the marketplace as the satellite communications industry evolves into a multi-orbit, multi-network ecosystem.

Ryan Stevenson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, and Chief Scientist at Kymeta, emphasized the company's dedication to expanding its intellectual property (IP) with relevant additions to its patent portfolio and technology roadmap. He stated, "These patents exemplify our proven track record of continuous innovation and translating those innovations into fielded solutions. The launch in 2023 of the Hawk™ u8 LEO, Peregrine™ u8 LEO, and the Osprey™ u8 ‒ Hybrid-GEO-LEO [user terminals] demonstrate Kymeta’s commitment to leading the multi-x satcom revolution.”

With these latest additions, Kymeta's patent count surpasses 230 in the U.S. and internationally, along with an additional 165 pending applications. Since its establishment in 2012, the company has consistently demonstrated thought leadership in the market through continuous innovation and the advancement of Kymeta's connectivity solutions.

U.S. Patent No. 11,818,606, issued November 14, 2023 https://ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11818606

U.S. Patent No. 11,729,633, issued August 15, 2023 https://ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11729633