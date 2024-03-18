Kymeta Begins Fulfilling Customer Orders of its First Multi-Orbit, On-the-Move Flat-Panel Antenna for Military Users

Kymeta - The Future of Military SATCOM is now. On the move GEO-LEO-LTE from one single terminal - Osprey u8 HGL (Graphic: Business Wire)

World-leading flat-panel satellite antenna company, Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), announced today at SATELLITE 2024 that the Osprey u8 HGL, a hybrid geostationary/low Earth orbit (GEO/LEO/LTE) terminal purpose-built for military users, is shipping out of their facility in Woodinville, Washington. This marks the first commercially available multi-orbit terminal and the first multi-orbit terminal on Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO network. Kymeta announced the official launch in October last year and is fulfilling a backlog of orders.

In February, the Kymeta team demonstrated in the field the capabilities of the new Osprey u8 HGL delivering resilient, auto-PACE ready communications for the armed forces to meet the demands of challenging and rugged military environments. The multi-orbit, multi-network capabilities of the Osprey u8 HGL terminal will offer even greater availability, while being durable, low power consuming, having low visibility, and easy to use.

The Osprey u8 HGL includes a field swappable modem cartridge and a OneWeb modem to enable connectivity with the Eutelsat OneWeb LEO network. At launch an iDirect 950mp cartridge is available enabling TRANSEC services over GEO. Other cartridge configurations will be available soon enabling end users to customize their terminal configuration based on their mission needs.

Initial feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with one military member stating: “This is everything we’ve been looking for in a terminal, form function and features. The LEO to GEO switching far exceeded our expectations. It’s amazing that Kymeta is already delivering on the community’s urgent need for multi-orbit SATCOM.”

Others in attendance at Army field demonstrations commented, “I cannot wait to get started with these!” and “Wow! It tracks satellites over some very difficult terrain.”

“The Kymeta Osprey HGL has a unique capability to address government requirements in support of government PACE plans,” said Ian Canning, Chief Operating Officer, OneWeb Technologies. “The Osprey supports multi-network/orbit requirements through the concurrent LTE/satellite configuration with the added benefit of now being able to add OneWeb LEO capabilities.”

Jon Osler, Senior Vice President Global Sales and Services of Kymeta, commented: “In the contemporary military landscape, mobile connectivity has become indispensable for achieving success. Unlike any other sector, the military relies heavily on dependable, adaptable, and resilient on-the-go communication systems to fulfill its operational and training needs. We take pride in our longstanding partnership with the military, delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet and exceed expectations.”

This milestone further establishes Kymeta as the leader in the multi-X revolution. Attendees of SATELLITE 2024 in Washington, DC, March 18– 20 are encouraged to visit Kymeta’s meeting room 156 to see the Osprey u8 HGL in person and to speak with a member of the Kymeta team.