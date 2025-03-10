Kymeta Goshawk™ u8 Enters Global Market as European Allies Face Growing Defense Pressures

Goshawk u8 - secure communications for government and global forces (Photo: Business Wire)

Kymeta, a world leader in flat-panel satellite antenna technology, announces today it is accepting orders for its Goshawk u8 user terminal, designed specifically for government and global ministry of defense. With the growing need for satellite network flexibility and open network architecture that ensure secure, sovereign defense operations, the Goshawk u8 offers a critical solution at a time when allied nations prioritizing secure, resilient, and rapidly deployable communications on the move.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250310979046/en/

The Kymeta Goshawk u8 delivers resilient and flexible, multi-orbit, multi-network satellite communications in a single terminal. Combining Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite technologies alongside cellular connectivity, it allows for improved responsiveness to enable maneuver warfare tactics, such as rapid, focused and unexpected actions that can shatter an enemy’s cohesion.

As sovereign nations look to prioritize greater control over critical satcom infrastructure to stay ahead of emerging threats, the Goshawk u8, which has been designed to support data-centric, cloud-enabled operations, will ensure defense and government users remain connected whenever and wherever they need it most.

Rick Bergman, CEO and President of Kymeta, stated: “At Kymeta, we are relentless in our mission to empower those who protect and serve nations and communities. In a world where secure and independent communications are non-negotiable, the Goshawk u8 will provide government and defense users the freedom to operate with confidence. The Goshawk u8 comes at a time of heightened global demand for trusted, sovereign communications solutions, as governments, including the DoD and defense organizations, look to strengthen operational resilience amid an increasingly complex security landscape.”

Partner Testing

The Goshawk has been in partner trials, receiving highly positive feedback. Customers are experiencing firsthand the innovation and value our solution delivers. This momentum is further fueled by surging demand from the DoD and global militaries. As a result, demand for its cutting-edge Intelligent Communication Platforms (ICPs) continues to grow. These ICPs are setting a new standard for secure, reliable connectivity in mission-critical environments.